Leaves are falling from ash trees and it is not because autumn is here.
Q: We are getting ready to have someone trim and cut down limbs and at least one dead tree in the near future. We have a large ash tree that one person said should come down because it had a borer disease. Apparently this is a problem with ash trees. He also said it could be dead by spring. We don’t like cutting down trees unnecessarily. Any information on this would be appreciated. R.D., Forest
A: It is a big problem with ash trees. By the time you see bare branches in your ash, it is already too late to do anything to save it. An Asian insect first found in Michigan in 2002, the emerald ash borer is now all over the mid Atlantic region. It will wipe out every last one of our native ash trees from saplings to 100-year-old giants. You can have your ashes injected with systemic insecticides once a year to prevent borer damage, and this is a good choice only if you are sure the trees are not already infested.
Q: I have a question some of your readers may be wondering about as well. What are your thoughts regarding moderate pruning of shrubs now when it seems likely they may be stressed from the heat and lack of rain? It was so hot I put off pruning the summer growth I’ve usually done by the end of September for our Otto Luyken laurel, barberry, nandina and holly plants. Now its cooler but so dry. I have reservations. B.G., Lynchburg
A: Moderation is the key. Light pruning should do your plants no harm at all. Shrubbery is definitely stressed out by many weeks of unfavorable environmental conditions, and the same is true of trees and grass. Heavy pruning jobs where you are cutting back the plants by half or more should probably wait for late winter and early spring.
Q: I enjoyed your column on pansies, and I plan to get some. However since deer are rampant in Richland Hills, I will do what I can to keep them from being deer food. Deer got my red geraniums on the front stoop, and I moved my red lantana to the screened porch to keep them from getting it. My friend gave me a 20-year-old giant Christmas cactus that I put in my front yard on a table. The next morning, the deer had eaten almost the whole thing. I’ve heard you say deer will eat anything if they are hungry enough. B.F., Lynchburg
A: The easiest way to protect pansies and other ornamentals from deer is to spray them with a deer repellent product. Spraying once a month will keep the deer away from most plants.
Starting Sunday, this column is moving to the new Welcome Home section in Sunday editions of The News & Advance. In addition to my column, you’ll find profiles of interesting houses, tips for decorating your home and much more.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
