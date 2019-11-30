Pruning is on the list of December garden chores, and this is one of the best months for pruning several kinds of shrubbery.
You can thin English boxwoods by clipping out a dozen or more small stems on each plant. Thinning allows air and sunlight to filter into the boxwood plants and stimulate fresh leafy growth on bare interior stems to maintain plant health.
Arborvitae trees may be pruned this month. The most common kind of arborvitae, Emerald Green, often is pruned by deer as high up as they can reach.
To prevent that from happening, you could spray now with a deer repellent product. One treatment is good for one to three months, depending on the product.
Yellow swallowtails and other butterflies will appreciate your efforts to prune butterfly bush, as it produces more flowers when you prune it on an annual basis. You can cut it down to a height of only 12 inches if you want to maximize bloom potential while keeping the plant’s size under control.
Juniper bushes are pruned any time in the next few months. Cutting back their branches one at a time to preserve the juniper’s natural shape is preferred over rounding off the whole plant with hedge clippers.
The ultimate hedging plant is privet, and its pruning season also has begun. Most common is the European privet, which is so vigorous you can prune it back to the ground when needed.
It is too early to put away your leaf rake. The last tree leaves to fall are oak leaves, and they build up in your lawn’s low areas and where the grass is thin.
Most lawn activity takes place underground at this time of year. Roots are spreading through the soil and storing carbohydrate food materials needed for new leaf growth in spring and summer.
Your lawnmower will be more likely to start running again when spring comes if you drain its fuel tank prior to winter storage. An easier option is to add gasoline stabilizer to its fuel and run the motor for a few minutes to let it circulate before you put the mower away for the winter.
Watering is another timely activity where seasonal flowering plants are concerned. Poinsettias are particularly sensitive to soil conditions, and letting them get so dry wilting occurs will cause leaf drop and bare stems.
Holiday plants often are sold with a plastic or foil wrapping around their pots. If you punch holes in it, water will be able to drain out of their root zones, making for healthy plants with a longer period of bloom.
Geraniums bloom all winter if you keep them in a sunny window. They like temperatures too cool for other houseplants, so try growing them in your basement, garage or enclosed porch.
One thing you can count on this month is seed and plant catalogs arriving in the mail. They can be very helpful when planning your 2020 gardens.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
