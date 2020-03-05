Roses go by many names, such as Peace and Double Delight, but hundreds of them carry the names of people.
Historical figures may have the greatest number of roses named after them. One of those is St. Patrick whose hybrid tea rose has chartreuse buds, yellow flowers and stems that are almost thornless.
Other roses were named for Chief Seattle, Christopher Colombus, Marco Polo, Thor, and a succession of English people, including Sir Walter Raleigh, Robin Hood, Captain Bligh, William Shakespeare and Queen Elizabeth.
Diana Princess of Wales has pink-edged blooms that fade to yellow and white at the center with 26 to 40 petals each. Lady Diana has similar flowers in light pink, and both are large-flowered hybrid tea roses.
Television and film stars have many rose namesakes. They range from Doris Day, Marilyn Monroe and Brigette Bardot to Bob Hope, Henry Fonda and Cary Grant.
Elizabeth Taylor’s deep pink flowers are high centered with 26 to 40 petals each and a strong fragrance. Betty White’s light pink flowers also have a strong fragrance and they look very full with more than 40 petals each.
Many roses have been named for artists. You can plant Picasso, Van Gogh and Claude Monet in your garden and even Frida Kahlo, a floribunda bearing clusters of festive red- and yellow-striped blooms with mild fragrance.
Culinary icon Julia Child was honored with her own rose. It is a shrubby floribunda with clusters of yellow flowers and a strong fragrance.
The sciences are represented by Dr. Jane Goodall. Her rose, a mildly fragrant hybrid tea, is apricot-peach and salmon pink, shading to yellow at the base of each petal.
Singers and music people have quite a few roses named for them. You can choose from Paul McCartney and The McCartney Rose, Bing Crosby, Leann Rimes and the legendary Dick Clark.
Dolly Parton’s long-stemmed, orange-red flowers have 26 to 40 petals each and make good cut flowers. Neil Diamond has fragrant high-centered full flowers with more than 40 petals each, deep pink with white stripes.
A sports star recognized by the rose world is Pele’. His special plant is a climbing hybrid tea with white petals shading to pale apricot.
Many roses have the names of political icons. Introduced in 1965, the long stems and dark red blooms of Mr. Lincoln were a welcome sight on the south side of River Ridge mall where it thrived for 30 years in a hot parking lot environment.
Lincoln has been honored with more roses than other political figures. His roses include Honest Abe and President Lincoln.
Ronald Reagan has two tone petals, dark red on top and light red underneath while Nancy Reagan is a lightly scented apricot. John F. Kennedy has white flowers with 26 to 40 petals each and a heavy scent.
Other political roses run the gamut from Laura and Barbara Bush to John F. Kennedy, Herbert Hoover, Theodore Roosevelt and Franklin D. Roosevelt.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
