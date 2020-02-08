Improved varieties of herbs and vegetables enter the market place every year. Many unique and valuable items are offered in the 2020 catalogs.
A new generation of basil now is available. This herb has been the focus of breeding programs in New Jersey and elsewhere to develop plants with resistance to downy mildew disease, recognizable by the dark, unappetizing blotches it causes on basil leaves.
Prospera is a Genovese basil with three-inch-long glossy leaves, and seeds are $4.75 per packet from www.johnnyseeds.com. Another large-leaved Genovese basil with downy mildew resistance, sweet/spicy aroma and a compact growth habit is Rutgers Devotion ($4.55 per packet).
Earthy, spicy and Italian are the words describing Rutgers Obsession, a compact basil with particularly strong resistance to downy mildew, selling for $4.55 per packet. There are several strains of the downy mildew fungus out there, according to Johhny’s Selected Seeds, (877-564-6697), so you may want to try all three varieties to see which one grows best in your garden.
Park Seed has introduced an interesting new cherry tomato seed packet that includes a mixture of Purple Bumble Bee, Sunrise Bumble Bee and Pink Bumble Bee. You can get 20 seeds of these striped hybrids that taste and look like heirloom tomatoes for $3.95 at www.parkseed.com, (800) 845-3369.
The new Paraiso cucumber from Park ($8.95 for 10 seeds) and other catalogs is the first parthenocarpic slicing cuke with resistance to powdery mildew and three viruses. Its female flowers produce eight- to nine-inch fruit without the need for pollination by insects.
Bodacious appears to be a tomato worth trying for its heirloom aromatics and tangy tomato sweetness. It is said to add sumptuous pizzazz to salads and sandwiches.
A product of the breeding program at Burpee Seeds, this 12-ounce round, red tomato is attractive and prolific. Burpee states it yields eight to 10 ripe fruits per week and a total of 40 to 50 for the growing season.
On top of that, Bodacious has excellent “laugh-off-blight” resistance. You get 25 seeds for $6.95 or three plants for $18.95 from www.burpee.com, (800) 888-1447.
Sweet Max is a butternut squash bred in England that produces three squashes per vine, each weighing more than six pounds. This is huge for a butternut, and you can get 25 seeds for $3.20 from Twilley Seeds, (800) 622-7333.
The new Primero Red pepper from Harris Seeds is a habanero with only half the heat normally associated with habanero peppers. You may find it to be palatable enough to use freely in sauces and salsas.
One of the earliest ripening habaneros, Primero Red is tall and vigorous, with potential for producing hundreds of peppers per plant. You can get 10 seeds for $4.95 from www.harrisseedsorganic.com, (888) 270-4752.
Gourmet Kale Purple Moon contributes mild nutty flavor to salads and stir fries. Plant it for spring or fall harvests, along with yellow and white pansies for attractive, edible landscaping. Price is $3.99 for 395 seeds at www.reneesgarden.com.
Don Davis is a retired Virginia Cooperative Extension agent. He can be reached at dodavis2@vt.edu.
