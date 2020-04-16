In countless homes across the country and the world, there has been a major shift to working from home —even for students.
If you are working from home and trying to manage having your children home and doing school work, you may be at a loss when it comes to ensuring productivity. With a television across the room and no boss or teacher hovering, distraction comes easily.
Here are some tips to create a space that enables productivity.
• Light up your space. Letting in as much natural light as possible to your at-home work space is the first step to making a better place to get things done. Your body works best with natural light because of circadian rhythms, which tell your brain to be awake and productive when natural light is around you. Natural light will help you feel alert and the vitamin D you will get from opening those windows will help boost your immune system.
• Add minimalist decor. You don’t want to crowd your work space, but it is important to decorate your space in a way you will enjoy. Have a clean, organized space with a few quirks to make you smile — such as a favorite photo. Make sure any items you will need, such as pens and highlighters, are within reach, so you are more motivated to stay put.
• Make your work space only a work space. It is important to train your brain to differentiate when it is time to work and when it is not. When we drive to work or school, it is natural for us to switch into “working” mode, but when we work from home, it is hard to get into that mode. By only sitting in your work space when it is time to get things done, you will train your brain to be more productive when you are in that space.
• Manage your cell phone use. While you may need your phone to make work calls or check in with your teacher, it is important to set boundaries and stick to them. If you find yourself constantly wanting to scroll through social media instead of getting work done, try downloading an app to limit your social media access each hour. If you don’t need your phone for work or school, try keeping it in a box across the room.
• Get up and go. Do your normal workday morning rituals — take a shower, dress and prepare yourself for work. This will give you that edge to be creative, productive and make the situation satisfying. After all, you always wanted to work from home!
Market Snapshot
Homes on the market: 734
Homes sold: 54
Average sales price: $212,488
Average days on market: 49
Provided to the Lynchburg Association of REALTORS®.
Karen W. Hall is the immediate past president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors®, a John Stewart Walker, Inc. realtor®, licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Contact her at karen@karenwhall.com.
