While it may only be temporary, the COVID-19 pandemic is touching everyone’s life in one way or another.
If you are in the market to buy or sell your home, this can be a frightening time. With calls for social distancing and many businesses temporarily closing their doors, there is a great deal of uncertainty when it comes to real estate.
If you are trying to buy or sell right now, here are some tips to help you make it through.
Go digitalSpeak with your agent about how they can show you homes virtually, and give you a one-on-one experience via a video app. You can see the property as if you are there, ask questions, see street views, and virtually walk the lot lines.
If you are selling, your agent may be able to offer a virtual listing presentation to help you with pricing and placing your home on the market. In lieu of holding open houses, agents can offer virtual open houses that prospects can log into from their smartphones or the comfort of their home.
Some can be set up asking questions during the virtual open house, and one can zoom in on special features.
SanitizeIf you still are allowing tours of your home or attempting to tour homes, make sure you are taking all sanitary precautions.
Offer hand soap for your home tour and ensure you are sanitizing all surfaces a potential buyer may come into contact with, such as door knobs, light switches and counter tops. Go ahead and open closets and cabinets so potential buyers can see inside without touching. Try and provide masks, gloves, and booties.
If you are touring a home, make sure you maintain social distancing practices with the agent and avoid touching anything you do not need to handle. Be courteous of all parties and abide by the agent or seller’s instructions.
Stay calm and stay safeWhile there still are many options to buy and sell right now, stay calm and trust your agent. This is their specialty, and they know the best course of action during this time.
If they can offer digital options, they will let you know. They also have policies for safety procedures and can help advise you on what’s best.
The market is good and it still is a great time to buy or sell. Talk to a REALTOR® today!
Karen W. Hall is the immediate past president of the Lynchburg Association of Realtors®, a John Stewart Walker, Inc. realtor®, licensed to practice in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Contact her at karen@karenwhall.com.
