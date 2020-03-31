University of Lynchburg students will see a 50% credit for room and board amid campus closure due to novel coronavirus, the university announced Tuesday.
According to the announcement posted to the university's website, Kenneth Garren, president of the University of Lynchburg, approved the credit last week and they will be processed as soon as possible.
Though the university's undergraduate catalog contains a clause that states the university is not responsible for issuing credits in the case of a pandemic unless a student withdraws, university officials said a credit would be most equitable.
Remaining balances on student meal plans will be credited to their accounts for use in the fall semester, the announcement said.
According to university spokesman Michael Jones, when students left for spring break, the semester was at its exact midpoint. Students have not returned to campus since, so a 50% credit is what Jones said the university found most fair.
Students who will be returning in the fall will have the 50% room and board cost credited to their student account. Graduating seniors or students who transfer or withdraw from the university following the spring 2020 semester will have the cost credited to their account, and will receive a refund for the positive balance on their account after May 18, 2020.
The announcement said the credits and refunds will be processed after May 18, or when student accounts staff is able to return to work.
Since classes are set to remain in session, no tuition credit or refund is being considered, Jones said.
