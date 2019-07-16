BEDFORD — Bedford County officials continue to look for ways to address a staffing shortage at the Bedford County Nursing Home following the resignation of the facility's director.
Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss said the county has interviewed several candidates to replace Bedford County Nursing Home Administrator Sue Ellen Clark, who will be resigning her position on Aug. 1.
"We have had several applicants that are well qualified," Hiss said Tuesday during the Bedford County Board of Supervisors' Personnel Committee meeting. "We have had a good response to the advertising of that position."
Clark's resignation comes about a month after the Bedford County Board of Supervisors approved a series of incentives to help fill some of the almost 50 available full- and part-time nursing positions at the facility at 1229 County Farm Road.
According to county staff reports, the Bedford County Nursing Home currently employs 38 certified nursing assistants (CNAs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs) and registered nurses (RNs) and contracts an additional 22 nurses from outside agencies to supplement its staff. According to staff reports, about 35 CNAs and nurses are needed to provide the appropriate level of care each day to the 85 residents at the facility.
In June, Clark told the board the nursing home — which has a 90-bed capacity — cannot accept new patients until some of the available positions have been filled.
“We had to put a temporary freeze on residents until we can address our staffing shortage,” Clark said during the June 24 supervisors meeting. “With the staff we have right now, 85 is considered full.”
During Tuesday's meeting, Hiss said county staff also would conduct an internal market study to compare current pay for Bedford County employees — including the nursing home — with surrounding areas.
"This won't be an in-depth survey with an outside consultant," Hiss said. "We just want to compare our salaries with surrounding localities to make sure we are being competitive."
Hiss said any recommended changes to the county's pay scale would be considered by the Board of Supervisors during the next year's budget cycle.
"We will never know what we can afford without this study," Hiss said. "We don't want to go into next year's budget spit balling any numbers."
However, Hiss said the issue needs to be addressed in several county departments, including the Bedford County Nursing Home.
"We need to look at the numbers before any decisions are made," Hiss said. "But when are losing cooks at the nursing home to KFC because the pay is better, that is something that needs to be looked at."
District 7 Supervisor Kevin Willis — who serves on the Bedford County Board of Supervisors' Personnel Committee — agreed.
"I know the last pay study we did was in 2016," Willis said. "There are some county employees that will need large salary increases to get to the minimum level of the market."