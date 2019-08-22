ATLANTA — For the first time since last August, Derrius Guice played full-contact football. If there was any rust, the Redskins running back didn’t show it, starting with a 9-yard gain and finishing with 11 carries for 44 yards in a 19-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Guice, who turned heads at last year’s training camp before tearing his ACL in the first preseason game, gave an extra jolt to a Redskins offense that has sorely needed one this summer.
He was joined by the team’s other offensive starters, a sneak peek into what the 2019 season might hold as coach Jay Gruden gave his top players more playing time than during any other preseason game in the past few seasons.
The defense is as good as advertised. Safety Landon Collins, who looked disinterested at times during training camp, flipped the switch and dominated the Falcons first-team offense Thursday.
Rookie linebacker Montez Sweat had a pair of quarterback pressures, and looks to be in the mix for playing time out of the gate.
On offense, quarterback Case Keenum made a costly mistake in the second quarter, turning the ball over and setting the Falcons for a touchdown.
The Redskins had four full possessions with the first-team offense, and reached Atlanta territory three times. That’s how they’ll win games this season.
The Redskins came away from those possessions with just six points.
In particular, holding penalties and mistakes by the offensive line were crucial.
Playing at left guard, Ereck Flowers demonstrated why he’s struggled with consistency in his NFL career, but in the second half, rookie Wes Martin didn’t give any indications that he’s ready for prime time either.
That instability may give the Redskins pause as they ponder when to give rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins the keys to the offense, but indications are that Haskins will start the season on the bench — he didn’t get an opportunity to play with the first-team offense on Thursday.
Washington now heads back to Ashburn to prepare the starters for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Fans looking for a glimpse into how they might pull off the upset victory saw it on Thursday night, but they also saw a team that still finds a way to sabotage itself at inopportune times.