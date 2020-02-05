BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Gretna 85, William Campbell 66
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (6-13)
Russell Thompson 22, Knight 2, Chris Boyd 10, Smith 5, Zekeya Townes 11, Seals 4, Johnathon Wood 12. Totals 29 4-15 66.
GRETNA (13-5, 7-3)
Tabron Mabins 14, Taelyn Miller 17, King 4, Hall 3, Isaiah Griffin 24, Kirby 5, Motley 2, Blair 5, DaKavin Pannell 11. Totals 34 7-14 85.
Campbell;16;19;12;19;—;66
Gretna;28;14;30;15;—;85
3-point goals: Campbell 4 (Thompson 2, Boyd, Smith). Gretna 10 (Mabins 2, Hall, Griffin 3, Kirby, Blair, Pannell 2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Altavista 43, Jefferson Forest 40, OT
ALTAVISTA (8-10)
Charlotte Mabry 32, Smither 2, Nichols 2, Allen 6, Dawson 1. Totals 17 16-19 43.
JEFFERSON FOREST (4-16)
Brynn Hill 11, Dudley 9, Staton 3, Mason 4, Forton 3, Be. Hill 6, Martin 4. Totals 20 5-13 40.
Altavista;8;5;6;14;10;—;43
Forest;9;10;6;8;7;—;40
3-point goals: Altavista 7 (Mabry 6, Allen). JF 5 (Dudley 2, Be. Hill 2, Staton).
Charlottesville 75, E.C. Glass 73, 2 OT
E.C. GLASS (16-2)
Jamiyah Henry 13, Osborne 3, Amari Osei 24, Mya Hamlet 12, Jordyn Goode 12, Plaza 2, Kowalski 4, Williamson 3. Totals 24 20-36 73.
CHARLOTTESVILLE (14-5)
La'Kasia Calloway 15, Brown 4, Carmella Jackson 13, T.C. Younger 23, Andrea Lefkowitz 12, Ward 7, Allen 1. Totals 23 24-44 75.
E.C. Glass;16;14;16;12;11;4;—;73
Charlottesville;11;12;16;19;11;6;—;75
3-point goals: Glass 5 (Henry, Osborne, Osei 3). Charlottesville 5 (Younger 4, Ward).
Highlights: ECG — Henry 7 assists; Osei 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Hamlet 8 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Goode 5 rebounds.
Staunton River 45, Liberty 35
STAUNTON RIVER (14-7)
Jeni Levine 22, Jones 1, Hamren 4, Faw 7, C. Levine 6, Atkins 5.
LIBERTY (0-17)
Dills 3, Tomlin 6, Gray 2, Amos 1, Kimberlin 7, Machenzie Flood 16.
S. River;11;10;11;13;—;45
Liberty;6;12;13;4;—;35
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 2 (Faw 2), Liberty 1 (Flood).
Dogwood District
Gretna 69, William Campbell 38
GRETNA (14-5, 7-2 Dogwood)
Makeyla Mease 20, Ashiah Glass 15, Clark 1, Ty'Nasia Witcher 24, Savage 7, Walker 2. Totals 21 23-28 69.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (4-15)
Elam 1, Dejarnette 2, Bradley 5, Amya Jackson 11, Jennings 8, Kaylin Brightwell 11. Totals 13 9-14 38.
Gretna;20;10;29;10;—;69
Campbell;3;19;9;7;—;38
3-point goals: Gretna 6 (Mease 3, Witcher 2, Savage). Campbell Brightwell 2, Jennings).
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grace Christian at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Chatham Hall, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 7:45 p.m.
