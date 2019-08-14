By Richard Chumney
The Lynchburg Public Library on Wednesday invited adults of all abilities to take part in the first of a series of four activities geared toward those with physical and intellectual disabilities.
Known as Library for All, the new monthly initiative encourages participants to socialize in a welcoming environment, according to adult services librarian Diana Harvey.
“As a library, we need to serve everybody: all adults and all youth,” she said.
On Wednesday, more than a dozen people participated in the first session: an afternoon of board games and other activities in the library’s community room.
Harvey developed the Library for All program after reading about a similar initiative in a publication for librarians and after receiving positive feedback from adults interested in previous activities that were held for children.
“We’ve got all these programs for kids,” she said. “But what if the adult missed the program when they were a kid? What if they never had the opportunity to begin with?”
Steven Petty, who is blind, spent the first session playing the card game War with his friend Carla Howell.
Petty and Howell, who has cerebral palsy, both praised the library for offering a program in which they can both participate. Petty said he tries to be as active as possible despite his disability and relishes the opportunity to spend time with old friends and new ones.
“I’m a people person,” he said.
Howell introduced the card game to Petty for the first time Wednesday. She said the game is among her favorites for its quick pace and ease of play.
“It’s really simple,” she said. “It’s not complicated and it keeps your mind focused on the game.”
Among the most popular events for youth this summer were a series of sessions with therapy dogs in which young participants practiced reading with the specially-trained canines, according to Harvey. Because of the popularity, a similar activity for adults will be held next month in the library’s creative space as the second Library for All activity.
Later in the fall, the library will invite adults to solve a series of puzzles and showcase Virginia’s wildlife in partnership with Lynchburg Parks and Recreation’s environmental education center. Harvey said the program will take a break during the holiday season before returning in February 2020.
Harvey said she envisioned each activity as an opportunity for adults to learn about a wide range of topics but also to mingle with their peers.
“Interaction is a huge thing that we want to hit on,” she said.
Sarah Raessler, who has down syndrome, got that chance Wednesday.
After playing the lawn game Cornhole with her mother Deborah Raessler, she started a game of Sorry! with a handful of other visitors. She said the library is one of her favorite places in the city for it’s endless resources and welcoming atmosphere.
The Raesslers are both active in the Arc of Central Virginia, a nonprofit that advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the community. Deborah Raessler said the new program could go a long way to building skills and confidence among those with disabilities.
“One of the biggest challenges for people with disabilities is social opportunities because they don’t have the peer groups that children and other adults have ...” Deborah Raessler said. “So, this is a chance.”
Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.