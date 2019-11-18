Nelson County High School Talent Show and Rewind Concert
Nelson County High School will host a Talent Show and Rewind Concert on Nov. 22 starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5. Rewind will perform a set at 6:30 p.m. followed by the talent show at 7:45 p.m. and then Rewind will perform again at 9 p.m. Talent show winners will be announced at 10 p.m. The top five acts will win cash prizes. Band students will be selling cash raffle tickets and the winning tickets will be drawn before the talent show winners are announced. The prizes are $500, $250, $125, $75. There will also be a 50/50 raffle. The Band Boosters will be selling concessions. Concession profits will help send the Nelson County Marching Band and Jazz Band to Orlando, Florida to perform at Disney World in April 2020.
Virginia Cider Week
According to a news release from Governor Ralph Northam’s office on Nov. 14, “Cider Week” will run from Nov. 15 through Nov. 24 this year. In 2012, Virginia became the first state in the country to have an officially proclaimed “Cider Week.” This year, the annual week will highlight more than two dozen Virginia Cideries and their positive impacts on Virginia agriculture.
— Erin Conway
