The 2020 edition of Cemeteries of Nelson County is the third book in the series — the first was published in 2007 and the second in 2011 — detailing cemeteries throughout Nelson County.
Compiled by the Nelson County Historical Society and edited by Elodie Thompson, of Arlington, the 500-page book boasts more than 100 new entries compared to its 2011 counterpart, bringing the total number of burial sites in the book to 609.
Readers can find tombstone information as well as genealogical information when available. Any relatives found buried in the same cemetery also are listed.
Thompson has been with the project since the first book. Her mom’s side of the family hails from Nelson County and she said it was her interest in genealogy and a desire to find the graves of relatives that led her to begin compiling information on her own.
After collecting information on her own and noting similar books published in other localities, she partnered with the Nelson County Historical Society to publish a book of cemeteries in Nelson.
Each edition builds off of the one before it. It also uses information gathered by others in Nelson County as well as the Find a Grave website.
In her experience with genealogy, Thompson said she has been able to connect “a lot of dots” in finding relatives and she hopes others can do the same.
“I hope people can connect the dots and find family members they’ve been looking for,” Thompson said. “I like to think people can find people they’ve been looking for for a long time.”
Thompson said the information from Find a Grave is uploaded by different people and not all of it has been verified. A disclaimer is included in the book stating they are not responsible for information provided by those outside the historical society.
Nick Cropper covers Nelson County. Reach him at (434) 385-5522.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.