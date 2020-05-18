COVID-19’s destructive power is testing America’s resolve. Government officials have made safeguarding human life their top priority, implementing public health policies to minimize the death toll. Interestingly, our nation’s response to COVID-19 aligns with Thomas Jefferson’s views on governing; in 1809 he wrote, “The care of human life and happiness and not their destruction is the first and only legitimate object of good government.” Surely, Jefferson considered our right to life the cornerstone of democracy.
Regrettably, this foundational principle of protecting life has been rethought by many. Following Roe vs. Wade, a deep schism grew between those espousing Jeffersonian, life-affirming values, and those promoting the destruction of human life through abortion on demand. Today, officials supporting abortion dismiss scientific evidence from ultrasound images revealing the unborn baby’s obvious humanity. They allow helpless children to be treated like disposable objects, subjected to violent deaths as abortionists dismember them. Some abortion clinics even harvest baby body parts to sell for profit.
Shall this grievous injustice continue? Large sectors of the public have misplaced priorities; they think ensuring reproductive freedom is a higher object of good government than protecting human life. Clearly, freedom to destroy unborn life is not true freedom, but a form of totalitarianism, giving the strong power to eliminate the weak. The 2020 election gives Americans the opportunity to reinforce respect for the sanctity of life. Let’s resolve to support pro-life candidates as we labor to protect unborn children, remembering Proverbs 10:16 (NKJV): “The labor of the righteous leads to life.”
CINDY W. SHIRLEY
Ridgeway
