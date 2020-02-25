Guns, abortion and Gov. Northam
To the editor:
Ever since Democrats took control of the Virginia state legislature, they have proposed several bills and initiatives that affect our lives here in Virginia. Among other issues, the attempt to push for gun control laws in the General Assembly and the legislation to draw back restrictions before abortion can be done really concerned me.
First, the ban of the sale of assault weapons, limiting the purchase of handguns and the requirement of background checks. Gov. Ralph Northam has pushed to ban the sale of assault weapons. I cheer with the gun advocates that packed the committee room when the ban on assault firearms was rejected by the committee by four Democrats who joined Republicans in voting to shelve the bill for the year. The peaceful protest by thousands of gun rights activists that converged on the Virginia Capitol on Jan. 20 worked! Northam and Democrats need to understand that guns are not the problem. A person is needed to fire these guns! Northam and the Democrats in the Assembly should focus on finding the reasons why these persons use these guns to kill.
Now, several places in Virginia have declared themselves sanctuary of the Second Amendment of the Constitution to preserve their rights to bear arms. And, then some in Pittsylvania and Halifax counties have rallied to join a militia in a recent news item, “A Call To Arms” in Sunday’s issue (Feb. 23) of the Register & Bee. Northam and the Democrats in the Assembly better understand that Virginians do not want their right to bear arms abrogated.
The second issue is concerning the legislation to drawback on certain abortion requirements. As a Catholic and a medical doctor, I believe in the sanctity of a human life. I can not support abortion in any form much more the act of killing a baby after birth because by accident the act was not done successfully. They call that “infanticide.” I applaud President Trump for not supporting late term abortions. I cannot vote for any candidate who supports abortion; always giving the reason that even if they are Catholics they can not impose what they believe in their hearts to anyone who wants abortion done.
I can not believe that Northam, who is a medical doctor and a pediatric neurologist, is for after-birth abortion. I am sure when he got his license to practice medicine he took the “Hippocratic Oath.” I had to do that when I passed and got my license to practice medicine.
The “Hippocratic Oath” is an oath of ethics taken by physicians. In its original form, it required a new physician to swear to uphold specific ethical standards. In the original oath written between the 5th and 3rd centuries BC in Greek, the oath admonished physicians among other things to promise: “I will not give a woman a pessary to cause abortion.” In the 1960s the oath was changed to require “utmost respect for human life from its beginning.” I do not know whether Northam still practices pediatric neurology at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters in Norfolk. His Children’s Specialty Group supposedly provides expert pediatric care for patients. And, he is a member of the American Baptist Church that opposes abortion.
The second annual Virginia March for Life on Feb. 14 was a larger demonstration focussed on Northam’s comments defending late term abortions. Also, the march was a protest on legislation that was sponsored by the Democrats, the majority in the Assembly, that sought to draw back restrictions regarding a 24-hour waiting period and a mandatory ultrasound before an abortion can be done.
I hope the March for Life succeeds in what they sought just like what happened to the gun rights movement protest.
Dr. RODOLFO V. BABIERA
Danville
