Reelect Lee Vogler
At a time when leadership is in short supply in so many areas, I’m pleased to see Lee Vogler continuing in that role for the people of Danville, Va.
He represents the people, all of the people. I’ve known him since his student days at VCU, where I was pleased to have him as a student in our school of Government and Public Affairs.
He showed the kind of promise then that he continues to exemplify in his elected capacity.
I heartily endorse his reelection and am confident that his star is still in ascendancy.
With sincerest encouragement,
L. Douglas Wilder
Richmond
Every vote is important
A very important election for Danville City Council will be held soon although the exact date is questionable at this time and everyone’s vote is important. The City of Danville has been progressing through a transitioning period for about ten years due to the loss of tobacco and textile jobs and businesses. City council and the City Administration, through the Economic Development Department, began an aggressive plan to redevelop the River District and recruit new business and industry to Danville.
Using the Industrial Development Authority to purchase, up fit, market sell or lease properties to attract private investors to the River District has been a very successful venture and as an example of the success eight properties on Bridge, Craghead and Main streets tax assessments in 2010 was $1,881,600. Today those same properties are assessed at $26,837,699 and private investment has been over 151 million dollars. These figures do not include Spectrum on Bridge Street. In addition, there are many new restaurants and businesses that are now located in the River District as well as thousands of residents.
The present council has continued its quest for new business and industry as evidenced in recent months the announcements of Unison, GSO, ebio, Kyrocera, PRA, Litehouse, AeroFarms and Morgan Olsen just to name a few which have brought over a thousand jobs and millions of dollars in investments to the area.
With all this progress taking place and the COVID-19 holding the world hostage now is not the time for change on city council. For that reason I have early voted for Larry Campbell, Sherman Saunders, Fred Shanks, Lee Vogler and Madison Whittle (listed alphabetically). Considering all these councilmen have done to move Danville forward and as they continue to work with other companies looking at Danville I ask you to please cast your vote for the incumbents mentioned in this letter.
Not only have they looked after the economic interest of Danville they place crime reduction and education as top priorities. With the selection of Scott Booth as Police Chief crime has declined and Community Oriented Policing has been revived, something Lee Vogler advocated for the last ten years after it was abandoned. Further, these council members are approachable and will listen to your suggestions.
I appreciate your consideration. PLEASE VOTE!
T. Neal Morris
Danville
