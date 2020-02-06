Ward I incumbent and Vice Mayor MaryJane Dolan is seeking another term on the Lynchburg City Council.
Dolan first was elected to serve as the Ward I councilmember July 1, 2016, and she was selected by city council to serve as vice mayor July 2, 2018.
A native of Minnesota, Dolan began her career in insurance as a student at the University of Minnesota. She worked in the industry for more than 40 years before retiring from the insurance brokerage agency Colonial Brokerage House which she founded in 1978.
Dolan serves on the boards for Beacon of Hope, Centra Health Foundation, Horizon Behavioral Health Advisory Board and The Opera on The James, is a University of Lynchburg Trustee and has served on several additional boards in the past.
“The intensity of the recent controversies that have developed in our city have convinced me that we need city council members who will listen carefully to all sides, think critically about the issues, and then have the courage to stand up to pressure when advancing the common interest,” Dolan said in a news release announcing her bid. “I hope that my past four years on council have demonstrated that I can be one of those people.”
According to the Lynchburg Registrar’s Office, Dolan is the only candidate to have submitted the paperwork required to run for the Ward I seat. The election will be held May 5.
