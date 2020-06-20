The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an early-morning vehicle crash that left a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.
According to a news release from the department, officers responded June 20 at 4:52 a.m. to U.S. 460 East in the merge lane to Candlers Mountain Road for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a single person had been struck by a vehicle, the release states. The victim was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.
The LPD asks anyone who may have information about this incident to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.
