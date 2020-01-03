The picture shows a black, brown and rust-colored cat that was delivered to the Animal Medical Center in Danville. A black plastic arrow with a green tip juts from its shoulder.
With its light green eyes, the cat stared in confusion at the camera. After the arrow was removed, a camera captured an image of the cat spread out and seemingly asleep on a red towel.
Once removed, the end of the arrow lodged in the body would be revealed to bear the words Mossy Oak in blood-red lettering. It had been lodged inches above the cat’s heart and lungs.
The cat — which has gone unnamed since it was found Thursday morning — still was asleep from its surgery hours later, in the afternoon.
The Register & Bee was not allowed to see it — because it was still asleep — when arriving at the center by 3:40 p.m.
Medical personnel referred to the cat only by its gender: “she.”
The Danville Police Department responded to a call about the injured cat at 10:50 a.m.
An employee from the A.S. Pugh Roofing Company on North Main Street spotted the cat and captured it in the company parking lot.
The employee did not respond to Register & Bee requests for comment.
Police arrived on scene, and contacted the Danville Area Humane Society, which arranged for her to be treated at the Animal Medical Center.
The cat will remain at the center until it is deemed fit to leave. At that point, it will be released into the arms of the Danville Area Humane Society.
“We probably won’t put her up for adoption right away,” said Paulette Dean, executive director of the Danville Area Humane Society. “We’ll see how she does and then she can be moved into the adoption area.”
Maj. Timothy Jones, of the Danville Police Department, confirmed police still are investigating to see if a criminal offense occurred. He would not release any details on the incident, including the name of the officer who responded to the call.
Dean explained that something like this — a cat with an arrow protruding through it — is not abnormal.
“I have learned not to say anything is unusual because we see a lot of cruelty,” she said. “This is not the first animal that we have had that has been shot with a bow and arrow like this.”
Sometimes these incidents, she said, are accidental.
The humane society is offering reward of up to $1,000 for any information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the person who hurt the cat. Anyone with information can call the humane society at (434) 799-0843 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 793-0000.
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
