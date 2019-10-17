Mercedes Club of Central Virginia car rendezvous
On Oct. 19 from noon to 1 p.m., the Rockfish Valley Foundation is hosting an auto show by the Mercedes Club of Central Virginia at the children’s Spruce Creek Park. This event is free and open to the public. The show will be located behind the Natural History Center at 1368 Rockfish Valley Highway, Nellysford. The show will display 20 to 30 vintage and late-model Mercedes. Attendees are encouraged to visit with the owners and bring a picnic.
Albemarle Pipes and Drums performance
On Nov. 8 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. the Albemarle Pipes and Drums will perform at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 9900 Thomas Nelson Highway, for a performance. Admission to the event is free and sponsored by KOVAR, a Virginia Knights of Columbus Charity serving people with intellectual disabilities. All proceeds of the event will go to KOVAR.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.