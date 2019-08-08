When Kathy Bonham figured out another Nelson County resident, Stu Mills, had been at Woodstock too, she started to wonder who else had been at that historic event 50 years ago in Bethel, New York. So she’s invited everyone who was there to meet Saturday in the hopes of recording their stories of that weekend.
A “Woodstock 50 Year Reunion” event will be held at the Rockfish Valley Community Center on Aug. 10 from 2 to 5 p.m. The free event, open to the public, is targeted toward individuals who attended the famous festival. Residents are asked to bring memorabilia they may have from the concert.
The event is sponsored by Bonham of the Rockfish River Gallery and will be held in the lounge in the community center. Bonham said the idea to have an anniversary event came about when she and Executive Director of RVCC Stu Mills began talking and stumbled upon the fact they were both at Woodstock.
“It was a phenomenon. It was not just an event. It was a spontaneous phenomenon,” Bonham said of Woodstock.
When she was 24 years old Bonham and a friend attended Woodstock completely by accident. They were on their way to the Catskill Mountains and while on the way hit traffic so bad they were essentially crawling along the road, Bonham said. They turned on the radio and that’s when they heard about the event advertised as “Three days of Peace and Music.”
“We watched a bunch of bewildered locals,” Bonham recalled as she and her friend stopped at the entrance to watch crowds of young adults swarm the vast farm.
Bonham and her friend pressed on to their original destination, but decided to come back to Woodstock on the second day of the festival with cameras. They stood on a hill, muddy and wet, Bonham recalls, and looked out over the stage and the sea of people she estimated to be around 500,000. Bonham remembers hearing Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin on stage that night and said the area “looked like a city” it was so full of people.
“We wandered around and took photos until the end,” Bonham said.
Bonham said an event like Woodstock can’t ever be replicated or staged. For her, it was a once-in-a-lifetime happening in which crowds of people from different walks of life gathered together and enjoyed each other and music for three days.
“As for my experience there — at first I was pessimistic. My friend and I actually discovered this incredible phenomenon: People were pleasant and nice to each other. There were no outbreaks or brawls,” Bonham said.
Mills had a similar story of accidentally attending the festival 50 years ago. Mills said he had just turned 18 and asked his father if he could attend the three-day festival. His father wasn’t too keen on the idea, but suggested he stay at his grandfather’s place near the festival grounds so he could go to the festival during the day, but have a safe place to be overnight.
“So I drove down Friday night after I got off. It was about a four-hour ride. By the time I got close, I couldn’t even drive on the roads. They were impassable and packed,” Mills said. “I just parked my car on the side of the road and followed everyone walking to the festival. I walked in with them. I never knew where the ticket counter was; I just crossed a barbwire fence and went in.”
Mills said when he arrived on the festival grounds — without much thought about the fact his parents and grandpa would be worried sick when he never showed at his grandpa’s as planned — it was dark and he believes Melanie was playing. After a while, he got hungry and wandered down from an area called The Hog Farm where hippies from the Southwest had been contracted to provide food and medical service to attendees.
“I met a woman named Dorothy — went by Dot I think — when I got there. I was trying to buy something to eat, but people were having some bad drug reactions and bad acid trips. She asked if I could help and I said yes,” Mills said. “Dot said to babysit these people, hold their hand, and tell them it will be OK. So that’s basically what I did.”
Mills also remembers having to pull leeches off people who had jumped into a nearby pond and apply toothpaste to the leech stings.
“It was late Saturday night — maybe The Who was playing — and it dawned on me that my parents would be upset. I left, got to my car, backed up and found my way through backwoods and got to my grandpas. My grandpa just about killed me,” he laughed.
Mills said he had no idea what he was going to at the time, but 50 years later he is excited for this reunion event.
“I just hope they get some good stories. I am interested in hearing other people’s stories and the acts they remember seeing and so forth,” Mills said.
On Aug. 10, Bonham is going to display her black and white photographs and hopefully some video she took at Woodstock and is ready to hear about the festival from others’ point of view. Bonham said she isn’t sure who is going to show up, but a number of people have asked her if she was there and then shared the fact they were, too. Bonham said it’s a good event to have because most people who attended probably won’t be around for the 75th anniversary. She hopes to find a way to capture the stories on Aug. 10 and preserve them.
“All these people that may come have probably experienced something similar. I am really anxious to hear what people have to say,” Bonham said.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.