Virtual tours

Georgia Aquarium virtual tours

https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/beluga-whale-webcam/

Monterey Bay Aquarium

https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams

San Diego Zoo

https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams

Blarney Castle in Cork, Ireland

https://www.virtualvisittours.com/blarney-castle/

National parks

https://artsandculture.withgoogle.com/en-us/national-parks-service

Stages around the world

https://artsandculture.google.com/theme/11-dramatic-virtual-tours-of-stages-around-the-world/1gJiszMqltReJA

Ride the rides at Disney

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cz_c6WTyxwo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8OHP9OriMA

Guggenheim Museum virtual tour

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/solomon-r-guggenheim-museum?hl=en

Google street view offers a 360-degree look at famous destinations

https://artsandculture.google.com/search/streetview?project=streetviews

Smithsonian Museum of Natural History virtual tours

https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour/current-exhibits

British Museum’s interative timeline of history

https://britishmuseum.withgoogle.com/

Museum of Modern Art walkthrough

https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/sophie-taeuber-arp/swKioHNhYqZoLw

The Met 360 project

https://www.metmuseum.org/art/online-features/met-360-project

Space Center Houston app lets users explore NASA

https://spacecenter.org/app/

Explore the Louve

https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne and https://www.youvisit.com/tour/louvremuseum

Other

Josh Gad read stories to kids on Twitter every night

https://twitter.com/joshgad/

Celebrities read children’s books

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnBdzaRy-Ky9Vh54XJlFz1Q

Mo Willems Lunch Doodles posted at 1 p.m. weekdays

https://www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/

See the arts and culture of the world via the Clio Foundation

https://www.theclio.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheClio/posts/?ref=page_internal

National Emergency Library

https://archive.org/details/nationalemergencylibrary

Tags

Load comments