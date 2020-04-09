Virtual tours
Georgia Aquarium virtual tours
https://www.georgiaaquarium.org/webcam/beluga-whale-webcam/
Monterey Bay Aquarium
https://www.montereybayaquarium.org/animals/live-cams
San Diego Zoo
https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/live-cams
Blarney Castle in Cork, Ireland
https://www.virtualvisittours.com/blarney-castle/
National parks
https://artsandculture.withgoogle.com/en-us/national-parks-service
Stages around the world
https://artsandculture.google.com/theme/11-dramatic-virtual-tours-of-stages-around-the-world/1gJiszMqltReJA
Ride the rides at Disney
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cz_c6WTyxwo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J8OHP9OriMA
Guggenheim Museum virtual tour
https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/solomon-r-guggenheim-museum?hl=en
Google street view offers a 360-degree look at famous destinations
https://artsandculture.google.com/search/streetview?project=streetviews
Smithsonian Museum of Natural History virtual tours
https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour/current-exhibits
British Museum’s interative timeline of history
https://britishmuseum.withgoogle.com/
Museum of Modern Art walkthrough
https://artsandculture.google.com/exhibit/sophie-taeuber-arp/swKioHNhYqZoLw
The Met 360 project
https://www.metmuseum.org/art/online-features/met-360-project
Space Center Houston app lets users explore NASA
Explore the Louve
https://www.louvre.fr/en/visites-en-ligne and https://www.youvisit.com/tour/louvremuseum
Other
Josh Gad read stories to kids on Twitter every night
Celebrities read children’s books
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnBdzaRy-Ky9Vh54XJlFz1Q
Mo Willems Lunch Doodles posted at 1 p.m. weekdays
https://www.kennedy-center.org/education/mo-willems/
See the arts and culture of the world via the Clio Foundation
https://www.facebook.com/pg/TheClio/posts/?ref=page_internal
National Emergency Library
