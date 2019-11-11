Retired United States Army Col. Richard “Dick” Moore on Monday said it had been more than 50 years since he last stood at a podium on the University of Lynchburg’s campus.
“A lot has changed since then,” said Moore, a 1963 graduate of Lynchburg College. “But a lot also has re- mained the same.”
Since his graduation in 1963, Moore served two combat tours in Vietnam — one with the 101st Airborne Division and another with the 23rd Infantry Division — and served 31 years in all three of the major U.S. intelligence agencies — the National Security Agency, Defense Intelligence Agency and Central Intelligence Agency.
“I’ve traveled a long road between then and now,” Moore said.
Moore was the keynote speaker Monday during the annual Veterans Day service at the University of Lynchburg and was one of 21 veterans that attended the annual service at the university’s Snidow Chapel.
“We are so indebted to Col. Moore for being here today,” said university President Kenneth Garren — a retired colonel with the 29th Infantry Division of the Army National Guard. “He is a friend, a retired Army officer, a devout New York Yankees fan and a member of the International Brotherhood of Retired Spies.”
Moore, during Monday’s service, shared about the crisis of faith he faced after serving two tours of duty in Vietnam.
“Is it wrong to defend yourself?” Moore asked. “Is it wrong to kill in the cause of freedom? If so, there are many men — myself included — that are going straight to hell.”
Moore — who served as a professor of military science at N.C. State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, after his career with the military and national intelligence agencies — said his message Monday probably would not be the same as other Veterans Day events going on throughout the country.
“I am a veteran, and you probably would expect my speech today to follow the traditional patriotic tone you normally would hear,” Moore said. “However — as a soldier and also a far-from-perfect Christian — my message today is a little more complex.
“We need to take better care of our veterans,” Moore said. “We also, as people of faith, have to think long and hard about war. Particularly the kind of voluntary wars our nation currently finds ourselves in.”
Moore said in the 243 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed in 1776, the United States has been involved in some form of armed conflict for 226 of those years.
“Let that sink in,” Moore said. “That is 94% of our nation’s history.”
Moore said the United States has an obligation to take care of the men and women that have been fighting for almost all of the nation’s existence.
“Veterans have suffered too much and for too long,” Moore said. “We owe them more than this.”
Moore said when he returned home in 1966 from his deployment to Vietnam, the sentiments were “quite different” than what service members come home to today.
“When I came home from Vietnam, no one cheered and no one clapped,” Moore said. “I came home in well-worn jungle fatigues and people tried their hardest to look everywhere else but at me. I knew the transfer back home would be difficult, but I was not prepared for what I came home to.”
Moore said he feels the treatment he and his fellow Vietnam veterans received played a significant role in the difficulties veterans of that war have had readjusting to civilian life.
“The airport I came home to had a sign that said, ‘Welcome Home Solider, your country is proud of you,’” Moore said. “That was not true. My country was ashamed of me. I put everything I had on the line two times for my country and it was not grateful. The few encouraging words I did get were from other veterans that understood what we had been through.”
“I think the hateful and disrespectful treatment of Vietnam veterans is one of the reasons so many of these men struggled after coming home,” he said. “I still struggle with how my country treated us and I still struggle at how they could risk the lives of so many in a cause that was so unworthy.”
Gary Witt — a Vietman War veteran and commander of the city of Lynchburg’s chapter of the Military Order of the Purple Heart — said his homecoming experience was similar.
“I didn’t come home to parades,” Witt said. “I came home to people throwing things at us and spitting on us. During that time you came home individually, and that was what was so hard.”
Moore said he struggled for years after the Vietnam War coming to terms with his wartime experiences.
“They say there are no atheists in foxholes,” Moore said. “I can tell you that is not true. I have seen atheists and agnostics in foxholes that became that way after what they had seen in combat. They could no longer believe in a God that would allow the things they saw to happen. I once was one of those people myself.”
However, Moore said he regained his faith in the years following the war and has remained committed to helping fellow veterans that struggle to cope with their own wartime experiences. Moore encouraged people attending Monday’s service to do the same.
“Maybe God doesn’t expect us to match the example of Jesus,” Moore said. “Maybe he just wants us to do the best we can. I know that is what our veterans have done.
“Let’s do our best for them,” he said. “Let’s take care of them so the sign I saw so many years ago that read, ‘Welcome Home Soldier, your county is proud of you’ will be true.”
Lynchburg resident Angela Goodwin said Moore’s message was “deeply profound.”
“That was powerful and something we should all reflect upon today,” Goodwin said. “It’s one thing to express gratitude to our veterans one day each year, but we really need to be thinking of doing things the other 364 days of the year to show how thankful we are.”
