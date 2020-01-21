About 10 people learned how to stop bleeding and perform c{span}ardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, at an event Tuesday hosted by Centra and the Lynchburg Fire Department at Diamond Hill Community Center. Stop the Bleed is a class that teaches the ABC’s of controlling bleeding. The first step is alert authorities, the second step is find the bleed and the third step is compress the wound.{/span}

Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Tags

Photojournalist at The News & Advance

Reach Taylor at (434) 385-5592 or tirby@newsadvance.com.

Load comments