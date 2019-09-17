FOREST — More than 200 people turned out to a public hearing Tuesday night concerning the current zoning and future use of the Liberty University-owned New London Airport in Forest.
During its meeting Tuesday, the Bedford County Planning Commission voted to table discussions about the drafting of a zoning ordinance amendment that would create an Airport district, a first for Bedford County. A second public hearing will be held after commission members receive additional staff reports concerning the issue, Planning Commission Chairman David Mays said.
"We are tabling this vote and we will revisit this," Mays said. "We want people here tonight to understand their voices are not being silenced."
The Bedford County Board of Supervisors directed staff to draft the amendment presented Tuesday night following a closed session during its Aug. 12 meeting that, according to the board’s agenda, concerned the New London Airport. The airport, located off New London Road about 3 miles south of U.S. 460, is zoned AP, Agricultural Rural Preserve district.
According to Bedford County Director of Community Development Gregg Zody, the airport is a pre-existing, non-conforming use containing pre-existing, non-conforming structures. If approved by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, the proposed zoning ordinance amendment would create an airport zoning district for Bedford County and would change the airport's present zoning.
In March, Liberty University submitted a request for 467.83 acres in Forest — which includes the 131-acre New London Airport at 1114 Wheels Dr. — to be rezoned from AP to PCD, Planned Commercial Development, which would allow for a variety of land uses while also protecting surrounding property.
The university submitted plans to develop a general aviation facility for the Liberty University School of Aeronautics on the property, which Liberty purchased in 2015 for $1.8 million. The total 467 acres owned by the university has a combined tax value of about $4.2 million, according to information from the Bedford County geographic information system’s website.
The rezoning request was scheduled for a public hearing during the Bedford Planning Commission’s March 19 meeting, but the university withdrew the rezoning request prior to the meeting. LU later issued a statement saying it planned to hold meetings with residents in the area to discuss plans for the property, but no meetings have been held yet, according to neighboring residents who spoke at Tuesday's meeting.
Many of the airport's neighboring residents came to Tuesday's public hearing to voice concerns about the creation of an airport district in the county and the potential expansion of the facility by Liberty to accommodate its aviation program. The program currently operates out of the Lynchburg Regional Airport.
"Everything LU wants to do they can do in Lynchburg," former Lynchburg Regional Airport Commission Chairman Stewart Hobbs said during the public comment period. "The problem is they don't own [the] Lynchburg [airport]. This airport would put hundreds of planes in an area that doesn't deserve it."
Other residents voiced concerns that an expansion of the facility would have negative environmental and safety effects. Others said the university's expansion of the airport would drive down the value of surrounding properties and is not compatible with the county's comprehensive land use plan.
"Myself and my neighbors have collectively invested millions in this little area," Roger Ott said. "Why would we do that? We did it because we understand the comprehensive plan and we knew we were protected. This airport would violate every guideline in the comprehensive plan."
Planning Commission member John Dawson said he was reluctant to vote on establishing an ordinance creating an airport district without more information from both county staff and Liberty University.
"We haven't been given anything by LU that we could even vote on," Dawson said. "It would be prudent to know more about what they are planning so we would know if that is even compatible with what is in this draft."
Planning Commission member Ron Steele agreed.
"I raised questions with LU a few months ago that were not answered then and have still not been answered," Steele said. "They said they would hold public meetings but that hasn't happened. If LU wants to show the public they are good neighbors, then they owe us these meetings.
"As far as I'm concerned there is nothing more to discuss until we have more information from them," he said.
Zody told the commission that he would present more information in 30 days and the planning commission could hold another public hearing during its October meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.