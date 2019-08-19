Students at Central Virginia Community College will be able to enjoy new local offerings at their dining hall beginning Monday.
Market at Main, a local restaurant, will serve breakfast and lunch options to students, faculty and staff on campus in the dining hall’s cafeteria as well as in the library’s café, called Market at Main: CVCC.
Lewis Bryant, vice president of Finance & Administration at CVCC, said last winter the college started the process of releasing a nationwide Request For Proposal (RFP) for the management of the cafeteria on campus and received about eight proposals from all over the nation.
Bryant previously said the cafeteria was managed by a different company. The RFP sought a company that would provide more menu options aligned with what students, faculty and staff wanted.
“We’re continually looking at ways we can improve the college and the ways that we can upgrade and enhance our services more and this was one area we felt we could do that,” he said.
The coffee shop in the library was open intermittently, he said, so it was a good opportunity to merge the two and have one operator manage the cafeteria and the café.
“The staff was most qualified at Market at Main, the menu, the price points, everything aligned with what we were looking for,” he said.
Market at Main opened in 2009, after almost a year of extensive renovations to the restaurant’s historic building at 902 and 904 Main St.
In the bid, Market at Main owner Rodney Taylor provided many of the favorite items offered at Market at Main such as sweet potato pancakes and some popular burgers made with fresh local meat from Seven Hills Food Co. but it won’t provide its full menu.
Newer items featured will include grain bowls and Mediterranean bowls with hummus and fresh vegetables.
“We’ll really bring in local items and I think those are the things that made a difference for us and it will make it an enhanced experience,” Taylor said.
Bryant said many students, faculty and staff were looking for a cafeteria that would offer a variety of fresh and healthy foods as well as fried foods and classics like hamburgers.
CVCC does not provide dining cards so students purchase meals as they would at any other restaurant.
Emily Anne Dawson, manager of Market at Main: CVCC, said Friday the cafeteria will operate as a regular restaurant but students, faculty and staff will be able to quickly pick up menu items, pay and sit down in the dining hall or take the food to go.
She said all of the services are open to the public.
Dawson said Market at Main: CVCC will offer some lower prices to accommodate students.
“So we’re offering all of our sandwiches without a side so that makes it a little more affordable so you’re paying $4 or $5 instead of coming in and getting an actual full meal,” she said.
Bryant said Market at Main is operating under a contract. The college provides the space and utilities and in return, the restaurant pays the college back a portion of its commissions in sales.
That money will be reinvested into dining services, he said.
Taylor said most of the Market at Main staff at CVCC will be from the downtown location, but Taylor recently has hired a new cook for downtown and added some additional staff there as well.
The café will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Market at Main also will operate a small coffee shop in the library where sandwiches, coffee and pastries, such as muffins and croissants, will be available for purchase.
“Colleges realize that in order for their students to have a good experience, part of that is to have a good dining experience,” he said.
He also has met with Mena Hughes, CVCC’s Culinary Arts Program director, to begin integrating her students into the café to help prepare some food items.
“We have employed CVCC culinary students at our restaurants,” Taylor said. “They are great to work with and eager to learn. We think the opportunity for them to show off their skills to their peers will bring an element of excitement to our daily offerings.”
Taylor said the restaurant will provide catering for special events on campus.
“We hope they’ll be satisfied with what we’re doing and they’ll use us for everything,” he said.
Rachael Smith covers local businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at (434) 385-5482.