Before I get going, if you weren’t already aware, “Dog Man: Fetch-22” dropped earlier this week. Just so you know. It took about a half-minute to become number one on Amazon, so I’m sure you already have it. If you don’t, the first printing is five million copies, so there may still be a few out there.
Now, let’s get down to business. Your kids are going to be out of school for DAYS, maybe WEEKS, very shortly, and it’s going to be tough. Sure, maybe you can sleep later, but every bit of scheduling you (and I) rely on to keep our sanity is going out the window.
Whether you stay at home, work nine to five, work nights, work shifts, work from home, wished you work from home, or are eternally grateful you have an office to which you can escape, in just a little bit it’s going to take a lot more work to keep kids entertained. And a lot of that work is going to fall on your shoulders.
Now I’m not a crafty mom. I don’t set up activities or make slime or anything. I’m not big on playing, either, unless it’s cards, and let’s face it, I have a better poker face than a 7-year-old, so that doesn’t always work out. I’m much more of a “here’s your list of chores — if you get them all done before supper time, come back to me, and I’ll give you more chores” type of mom. But it’s the holidays, so memories have to be made, right? And since I’m not a crafty mom or a playing mom, I’m left with one thing to do.
Cook with my kids.
When I say “cook,” I mean “cook.” My kids may not practice piano as much as they should, but when it comes to the kitchen, they are overachievers, so much so that my dear mother-in-law bought some of those safety gloves for the kids to wear when they are using the sharpest knives in the house (only the sharpest will do). Just this morning my little girl almost made everyone late to school because she refused to stop chopping celery (thank you, finger guards).
Everything I do in the kitchen, the kids want to do as well, so I figured, hey, I’ve got to cook and bake a ton for the holidays anyway, so we might as well make some memories.
I’ve decided, for good or ill, to let my kids plan most of what we will cook, but here’s the catch. They have to be able to follow a recipe. That means they have to be able to read a recipe (sneaky, huh?), and that means mostly cookbooks especially for kids. There are a lot of them out there, but frankly, neither I nor my children are interested in sandwiches on a stick or yogurt parfaits, which seems to be what a lot of kids’ cookbook authors think qualifies as “cooking.”
So down the rabbit hole I go, trying to find kids’ cookbooks that don’t include gummy worms among the ingredients or have a recipe with “dirt” in the title.
The mozzarella bruschetta from “Kid Chef Every Day: The Easy Cookbook for Foodie Kids” by Colleen Kennedy doesn’t have a gummy worm in sight, and satisfies both my kids’ penchant for chopping, and my penchant for not eating food that jiggles.
I know from experience my kids are more likely to try new foods they have prepared themselves, so I am hopeful about the tomatoes (fingers crossed). While the recipe calls for “a loaf of French bread,” I know my kids are going to want to bake that themselves, so luckily a kid-friendly baguette recipe can be found in …
“Baking with Kids” by Leah Brooks. This is a fine little book, not overwhelming to kids, yet the recipes are advanced enough to not seem dumbed-down.
Personally, I am hoping my kids choose to make the “Fancy-Schmancy Cheddar Cheese Puffs” because, hello, cheese. And bless Ms. Brooks, she dedicates an entire page to using graters and peelers, because I have barely recovered from the first time I tried to teach my kids to peel a carrot.
Since it’s the holidays, I know sugar has to take a front seat, and if we don’t bake something that calls for sprinkles, I will have been derelict in my duty.
“Holiday Cookies: Showstopping Recipes to Sweeten the Season” by Elisabet der Nederlanden is not a cookbook written for children, but yes, there are many recipes requiring sprinkles. AND a piping bag. AND cookie cutters. AND chocolate stencils (we’ll work on that one), and there’s not a lot of knife work involved, so it seems pretty child-friendly to me, barring the double boiler, which hey, that’s what potholders are for. AND it has a recipe for Minty Spritz Cookies, so that’s a huge plus. But oh, that gingerbread house at the end. Knife work AND craftiness. I’m shaking in my boots already.
Now let me find those safety gloves …
