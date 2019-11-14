BEDFORD — Residents of Bedford helped local and state officials identify housing and infrastructure needs Thursday during a town-wide community meeting.
More than 125 people attended Thursday’s meeting — which was held at the Bedford Science and Technology Center, 600 Edmund St. — to assist local officials with identifying needs within the community.
“Everything we do needs to come from input from the community,” Bedford’s Economic Development Coordinator Mary Zirkle said. “We need to hear from our residents to determine how we move forward.”
Thursday’s meeting was hosted by the town of Bedford’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority — which is applying to receive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development to continue funding housing rehabilitation projects in the town next year. Bedford has applied for a planning grant in conjunction with the upcoming grant submission with the state, Zirkle said.
“We need to know what needs we have when we apply for funding,” Zirkle said. “That is why your input is so important.”
Matt Perkins, with the Central Virginia Planning District Commission, was at Thursday’s meeting to discuss the process in which the town could obtain Community Development Block Grants from the state.
“This is part of a Community Needs Assessment which gathers input from the community,” Perkins said. “It could be something like a street that doesn’t have enough lighting to something like a need for a daycare center in a certain part in town. This is the most important part of this process.”
Perkins said that based on the surveys collected during the meeting Thursday and through the next several weeks by local staff, the town of Bedford can apply for certain types of state grants in December. Any grants that are awarded, Perkins said, would be funded during the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.
“I know that seems like a long time,” Perkins said. “I know there are some needs you all would like addressed tonight, however, there is a process we have to go through to obtain these funds.”
Some of the residents who attended Thursday’s meeting inquired about housing rehabilitation grants offered by the state. Redevelopment and Housing Authority board member Rusty Mansel — who attended Thursday’s meeting — said the authority still has funds available for applicants.
“There still are 0% interest loans available for homeowners in Bedford,” Mansel said. “We obtained these funds several years ago for residents to improve the quality of their homes and there still is money left. I wanted to make sure that people here tonight knew that these funds were still available to them.”
Other residents attending Thursday’s meeting expressed concerns about certain roads within the town limits of Bedford and were curious if the available grant funding could be applied to addressing these issues.
Town Manager Bart Warner on Thursday said several of the streets and bridges brought up during the meeting are maintained by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and several of them already are scheduled to be addressed by VDOT next year.
“A great thing about a meeting like tonight is the opportunity to identify problem areas and determine if it is something that the town can address or if it something that the town’s staff needs to make the county or VDOT aware of. Communication is key to addressing these concerns and we are more than willing to make sure we alert VDOT or the county of a road or bridge that needs attention because people often don’t know which entity is responsible.”
Warner said the surveys also make town officials aware of the problems they can address.
“About 90% of the problems brought to our attention tonight that are the town’s responsibility can be addressed probably,” Warner said. “Some of these issues may not even require state funding.”
Bedford’s vice mayor Tim Black agreed.
“A lot of what I’m hearing tonight can certainly be addressed and put into our budget next year,” Black said. “It’s great to hear where there are problems because this lets us know what need to be fixed.”
Zirkle said the surveys will be submitted to the state by Dec. 13. Anyone wishing to submit information about needs in the town can contact Zirkle at mzirkle@bedfordva.gov or (540) 587-6006.
