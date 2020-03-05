Appalachian Power is seeking to boost their average monthly residential rates by almost 11% or $13.88 a month.
The company submitted a request to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia last week, citing increased energy costs and costs associated with vegetation management.
If the request is approved the rates would jump from a monthly average of $110.67 a month to $124.55 a month.
Appalachian Power, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, services some of the western fringes of Pittsylvania County, along with the vast majority of Virginia to the west of Pittsylvania County.
