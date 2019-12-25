Madison Heights man arrested after police chase
A shoplifting suspect was arrested Tuesday after leading police on a chase in Campbell and Pittsylvania counties.
According to a news release from the Altavista Police Department, Daniel Lee McDonald Sr., 28, of Madison Heights, faces charges of driving on a revoked license, possession of a controlled substance, and felony counts of shoplifting and eluding a law enforcement officer.
Altavista police were called to Walmart at about 4:30 p.m. after store loss prevention staff reported a man had left the store with a shopping cart without paying. Officer A L Tosh attempted to stop the suspect on southbound Route 29. In the area of Motley in Pittsylvania County, the suspect turned around and drove north on Route 29 back to Campbell County before stopping in the area of Calohan Road.
McDonald was taken into custody and was transported to the Blue Ridge Jail, where he is being held without bond.
The Altavista Police Department was assisted in the pursuit by the Virginia State Police and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department.
— Ray Jarvis
