Understand the protesters, but end the violence
I would like to comment on the recent protests regarding the George Floyd tragedy. I am pleased that there are so many peaceful protests around the world including many different races and nationalities. I am saddened by the violent ones. These incidents are happening much too frequently, the most recent police killing of a black man was in Atlanta.
Was murder necessary? Are police trained only to shoot to kill? Yes, he turned on the police, but he had no weapon. Couldn’t he be wounded?
I agree there must be justice. I don’t mean to downplay these protests, but I wish these protests would include the black on black crimes and homicides.
Come on let’s be inclusive here. Remember, we are protesting that Black Lives Matter. Why are we killing each other? We are regularly killing future fathers, productive workers, congressmen, senators and even presidents.
Where is the love of Jesus? Where is Jesus? The Bible says that we abide in Jesus and he abides in us. What’s going on, Lord forbid.This is not the American way or is it?
RENEE JIGGETTS-TUCKER
Danville
