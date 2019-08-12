Camille commemoration
On Sunday, Aug. 18 at 2 p.m., the Nelson County Historical Society will hold a memorial event recognizing the lives lost on Aug. 19-20, 1969 due to Hurricane Camille through music and photographs. The event will be at the Nelson County High School located at 6919 Thomas Nelson Highway, Lovingston.
Parks and Recreation online registration
The Nelson County Parks and Recreation Department switched to online registration for all future youth and adult sports and programs. Claire Richardson, director, said with fall here, residents can sign kids up for fall sports like soccer and baseball with online ease. Richardson said on the new site, nelsoncountyva.myrec.com residents can create a household account with a unique password and a “primary account,” and then add each child they wish to register. Richardson said there is no more option for paper registration, but if people call the department they will walk them through the new online process or they can come to the department at 8445 Thomas Nelson Highway, Room 101 and register online there. If they don’t want to use a credit card, they can register online and mail a check in to the department. Registration deadline for fall sports is Aug. 19.
For more information, email crichardson@nelsoncounty.org or call (434) 263-7130.
Remembering Camille: In the Beech Grove and Nellysford communities
Opening Aug. 17, the Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center is recognizing the 50th Anniversary of Hurricane Camille with an exhibit of pictures and stories from the night of Aug. 19-20, 1969 in the Beech Grove and Nellysford communities. The exhibit will run through September and early October. The Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center is located at 1368 Rockfish Valley Highyway in Nellysford.
— Erin Conway