Fear-mongers have center stage.
Last week — a positive President Trump.
Now, Donald Trump is bowing to the Coronavirus fear mongers.
Trump is talking lockdown for another month.
This is overboard, overblown, overhyped.
Another month of lockdown will decimate the U.S. economy.
They’re thinking of closing down the world next Monday — lighten up folks.
Stop giving in to fear mongers!
Ron Lowe
Nevada City, California
