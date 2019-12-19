Nelson resident publishes book
On Dec. 11, online retailer Amazon began selling “Spring Fed the Plylers of Beaverdam” by Nelson County resident Bill Plyler, according to a news release from Plyler.
According to the news release, Plyler had assistance publishing his book from Wayne Drumheller, a Nelson County native, through his Short Book Writers Project.
“This book tells of 1940s life on a subsistence farm in Macon County North Carolina and continues as the family moves to Asheville and beyond. The author begins by describing daily life and methods and continues by including stories of his days in banking, even to the point of detailing one bank fraud he investigated,” the release said.
For more information, contact Plyler at billplyler2@yahoo.com or call/text (252) 305-1676.
10th Annual 12 Days of Christmas on Nelson 151
Nelson 151 will host its 10th Annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser beginning on December 22, 2019 and culminating on January 4, 2020. A check presentation will occur on January 13, 2020 to this year’s donation recipient, the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
According to a news release from the Department of Tourism, Nelson 151 members come together each year during the holiday season to raise funds for local charitable organizations and since the inception of the 12 Days of Christmas has collectively raised and donated over $20,000.
The community is invited to join in celebrating the holiday season while raising funds by visiting member locations on their chosen “Day of Giving” where a portion of the day’s sales will go towards the donation to the RVVFD.
“The 12 Days of Christmas provides an opportunity for each of our member businesses to give back to the community that has been so generous in their support. It is only fitting that we take time during the holidays to show appreciation. In 2019 our membership has decided to support the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department which serves and sacrifices every day to protect our guests and employees as well as the broader Nelson County community. We look forward to continuing a record of excellence in civic engagement and can’t wait to hand over a truly significant donation to David Graves and the RVVFD,” said Lindsay Dorrier III, Nelson 151 President, in the release.
Day of Giving Schedule:
Dec 22: Afton Mountain Vineyards
Dec 23: Valley Road Vineyards
Dec 24: Wild Wolf Brewing Company
Dec 25: Nelson County Economic Development
Dec 26: Devils Backbone Brewing Company
Dec 27: Blue Mountain Brewery
Dec 28: Cardinal Point Winery
Dec 29: Brewing Tree Beer Company
Dec 30: Bold Rock Hard Cider
Dec 31: Blue Toad Hard Cider
Jan 1: Veritas Vineyard & Winery
Jan 2: Hill Top Berry Farm
Jan 3: Flying Fox Vineyard
Jan 4: Silverback Distillery
Jan 13: Check Presentation to the Rockfish Valley Volunteer Fire Department
Nelson 151 is a member organization comprised of 6 wineries, 4 breweries, and 2 cideries all located on Virginia 151 in Nelson County. The organization’s focus is to support and promote member and preferred partner businesses. For more information, please visit nelson151.com.
Erin Conway covers Nelson County for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5524.
