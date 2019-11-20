People pack donations for Operation Christmas Child into boxes at Gospel Community Church Rivermont on Thursday Nov. 16, 2017 in Lynchburg, Va. The donated gifts are sent to children in over 100 countries around the world. Last year people in the Lynchburg area donated approximately 25,000 gifts and drop-off coordinator Kelly Deffner holds this year to raise that number to 28,000. Photo by Lathan Goumas.