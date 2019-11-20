Operation Christmas Child

People pack donations for Operation Christmas Child into boxes at Gospel Community Church Rivermont on Thursday Nov. 16, 2017 in Lynchburg, Va. The donated gifts are sent to children in over 100 countries around the world. Last year people in the Lynchburg area donated approximately 25,000 gifts and drop-off coordinator Kelly Deffner holds this year to raise that number to 28,000. Photo by Lathan Goumas.

 Lathan Goumas

Several local churches will be accepting Operation Christmas Child boxes Nov. 21 through 25.  

Word of Life Evangelical, 912 Burks Hill Rd., Bedford. (540) 586-5066.

Heritage Baptist Church 219 Breezewood Dr., Lynchburg. (434) 237-6505.

Forest Community Church, 1517 Thomas Jefferson Rd., Forest, (434) 525-0942.

Temple Baptist, 4465 South Amherst Hwy., Amherst, (434) 846-0025

Ebenezer Baptist Church, 267 Ebenezer Rd., Gladys, (706) 599-5571

Rustburg Baptist, 286 Rocky Rd., Rustburg, (434) 332-5381.

Drop off times vary daily. Call the church for specific drop off times or check their website for more information.

