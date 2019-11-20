Several local churches will be accepting Operation Christmas Child boxes Nov. 21 through 25.
Word of Life Evangelical, 912 Burks Hill Rd., Bedford. (540) 586-5066.
Heritage Baptist Church 219 Breezewood Dr., Lynchburg. (434) 237-6505.
Forest Community Church, 1517 Thomas Jefferson Rd., Forest, (434) 525-0942.
Temple Baptist, 4465 South Amherst Hwy., Amherst, (434) 846-0025
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 267 Ebenezer Rd., Gladys, (706) 599-5571
Rustburg Baptist, 286 Rocky Rd., Rustburg, (434) 332-5381.
Drop off times vary daily. Call the church for specific drop off times or check their website for more information.
