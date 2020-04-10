Is Falwell a Christian?
I do not profess to be much of Christian. However, among my earliest memories is Sunday school where I first heard, "Love thy neighbor as thyself."
Based on encouraging his students to return and now the news that several of them are exhibiting possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus, it seems apparent Mr. Falwell either never absorbed this truism from his father's faith or his brother, Pastor Falwell's faith, and has chosen mammon as his belief system.
Mr. Falwell needs to re-read Mathew 19:24; "And again I say unto you, It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God" (King James Version).
Mr. Falwell needs to spend substantial time examining his Christian beliefs. The trustees of Liberty University need to pray Mr. Falwell renews his faith. In the meantime, and to protect the larger community, the Liberty University trustees need to suspend or remove Mr. Falwell, enforce the governor's executive order to stay at home, and protect the community as best they can.
William Conner
Lynchburg
I need a minister in this community who remembers the Lord he serves never jeopardized anyone's health and wellbeing but his own.
Such a minister would adhere to the restrictions given by the scientists and health official, the governor of this state and by his President, with no thought of doing otherwise.
Guns have their place, but I do not believe they should be in a church or student dorms. It feels to me like we are, in many ways, unarmed right now.
I believe the minister, who seems not to be practicing any or all of the above official compliances, needs for this community to be his minister. Turning away from him or anyone else does not feel like the right answer for me today.
I want these ministers to show faith in our promised protection, to be obvious and demonstrative emissaries of love for themselves, me and everyone as well as the one they now resemble, and to be role models of fearlessness thereby being wonderful, healing and courageous people I can follow.
Victoria Brahe-Wiley
Lynchburg
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.