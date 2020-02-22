Researchers continue to study what people who live with animals already know: our pets are good at reading people.
Recently I came across an article about scientists in Britain establishing that horses recognize not only emotions in actual humans but emotions shown by people in photographs. Photos of frightful expressions on people prompted increased equine heart rates and the horses were looking at the photos with their left eye.
The left eye viewing coincided with similar findings in dogs. Opposite brain hemispheric activity is normal in some functions, leaving researchers theorizing the right hemisphere of the brain processes threats received from the left eye.
The study fascinated me, but pet owners don’t need a study to know their animals can read their emotions — and desires — like a book. My dog Baguette does it all day long. She cannot say the same of me however.
I flounder when determining what Baguette wants outside of meal time or requests to accompany me in the car. Big vibrant brown puppy eyes are very expressive at certain times of the day.
Recently I struggled with the meaning of a deadpan stare Baguette afflicted me with for weeks in the evening after being fed and walked. I fell back on the familiar. Did she need to go out again? Was she still hungry? Did she want petting? Did she want to sit with me on the sofa, something that had long been forbidden?
I conducted my own study. I let Baguette out into the fenced yard incessantly after dark. I gave her treats. I let her up on the sofa to sit next to me. I sat on the floor to pet her. All resulted in continued stoic stares. Was there a hint of contempt or pity in the gaze, or perhaps patience, as I imagined her thinking “How come this lady can’t get this?”
Eventually Baguette offered another clue. As I sat downstairs, she ran upstairs, waited a few minutes, and then ran back down. I dismissed the hint, believing she might be exuberant or feeling flighty.
One evening, a new thought emerged as she ran up and down the stairs. Did Baguette want to turn in for the night? That meant curling up on my bed, which she can’t do on her own anymore at age 13. She needs an assist with an ottoman as a step, and I usually keep the ottoman paired with its chair until it’s my bedtime to avoid her digging up my sheets while unattended.
I explored my theory by moving the ottoman and returned downstairs. I heard Baguette hop onto the bed and begin snoring.
She passed my test by not disturbing the sheets. I now leave the ottoman next to the bed to allow her access to the bed after dinner.
I fear I did not fare well in Baguette’s study. Perhaps there is a misfire between my correct eye and brain hemisphere.
