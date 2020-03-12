From staff reports
Athletes competing in winter sports from both the University of Lynchburg and Liberty University learned Thursday their seasons are over with the NCAA’s announcement that all winter championships are canceled.
The Liberty men’s basketball team, by virtue of its win in the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament championship last weekend, was one of just a handful of teams that had punched their tickets to the NCAA Division I championship. But that automatic qualification turned moot Thursday when the NCAA announced March Madness was one of the tournaments on the chopping block, a response to the growing concern over COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The virus has resulted in a swath of cancellations in all levels of athletics, from pro leagues to amateur groups.
As part of its announcement Thursday, the NCAA also said it would cancel all other winter and spring championships, including the culmination of the indoor track & field season.
Two UL athletes, Maya Lacy and Alex Shadkhoo, had qualified to compete in the NCAA Division III championships, scheduled to take place today and Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, before the cancellation announcement.
Peter Seufer, a redshirt senior at Virginia Tech and an E.C. Glass grad, had been scheduled to compete in the Division I meet set for this weekend.
Liberty’s women’s basketball team, the other group of winter athletes from an area college that still had been in season, also saw its year come to an end Thursday.
The Flames were scheduled to compete for the ASUN championship against Florida Gulf Coast on Sunday, but the league on Thursday announced the suspension of all athletic activity through at least April 5. FGCU, which was the top seed for the tournament, will be named the conference champion.
Three of four area colleges have made major changes to plans for spring sports.
Sweet Briar on Thursday announced “all college events” are suspended “until further notice.”
Randolph College and Lynchburg both previously had announced a series of changes to their spring schedules for the coming weeks.
For Randolph, competition through this weekend will continue mostly as scheduled and be suspended after that through at least March 22.
In addition to Lynchburg’s track athletes being affected this weekend, the school announced late Thursday all events scheduled for this weekend except men’s and women’s tennis are canceled. Softball, men’s lacrosse, baseball and women’s golf all had events scheduled for this weekend.
As of Thursday evening, Liberty had made only one change to its spring slate. The school canceled the Liberty Softball Challenge, scheduled for this weekend at LU.
It’s unclear exactly how the ASUN’s decision to suspend activities for the next few weeks will affect LU.
