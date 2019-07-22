For the sixth time this season, weather has affected a matchup between the Lynchburg Hillcats and Frederick Keys.
On Monday, a power outage at City Stadium resulting from inclement weather in the Lynchburg area Sunday forced the cancellation of a doubleheader between the teams. Games affected by weather normally would be made during their next meeting, but the teams are not scheduled to play again this season.
For the Keys and Hillcats, though, bad weather is nothing new. Three other scheduled meetings between the teams — during series scheduled in both Lynchburg and Frederick, Maryland — were postponed at least once, and one other contest was called early because of rain.
The cancellation of Monday’s games also marks the fourth and fifth games the Hillcats have had to drop from their 140-game slate this season. A doubleheader against Salem early in the season and a single game against Potomac during the first half were nixed because of inclement weather, as well.
All told, 12 games on the Hillcats’ 2019 slate were either postponed or cancelled because of bad weather, with the month of July taking the biggest toll.
In addition to this week’s changes, Lynchburg has had to make up three games as part of a doubleheader in July. During a series last week at City Stadium, an unexpected downpour pushed a Wednesday game against Fayetteville to Thursday as part of a doubleheader, which was further delayed by rain and didn’t finish up until after midnight.
After losing the opportunity Monday to make up two games in the second-half standings, Lynchburg will try to climb back up the Carolina League rankings today, when it opens in three-game series with the Woodpeckers in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Lynchburg took two of three games in the teams’ series last week.
Lynchburg returns to City Stadium this weekend to play Winston-Salem in a three-game series beginning Friday.
In the second-half standings, which determine two of the four teams that make the postseason, the Hillcats are 5½ games back of Northern Division leader Salem. If they’re to make an eighth straight trip to the playoffs, the Hilllcats must break out of a slump that includes 10 losses in the last two weeks (13 contests). Lynchburg lost six straight during that stretch and gave up an average of 6.77 runs per game while scoring 3.85 runs a game.
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.