From staff reports

In Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Sweet Briar tennis picked up a 7-2 win over the Webster (Missouri) Gorloks on Thursday in the Spring Tennis Fest at Evian Tennis Center.

The Vixens (4-2) got out to a 2-1 lead after wins on the Nos. 1 and 2 doubles courts, then took five of six singles matches to run away with the victory over Webster (4-3).

