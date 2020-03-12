From staff reports
In Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Sweet Briar tennis picked up a 7-2 win over the Webster (Missouri) Gorloks on Thursday in the Spring Tennis Fest at Evian Tennis Center.
The Vixens (4-2) got out to a 2-1 lead after wins on the Nos. 1 and 2 doubles courts, then took five of six singles matches to run away with the victory over Webster (4-3).
