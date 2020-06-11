Virginia Ten Miler 02

Runners take off to start the race at the Virginia 10 Miler in Lynchburg on September 28, 2019. About 3.800 people participated in Saturday's events.

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

The Lynchburg Road Runners Club announced Thursday it is still planning to host the Virginia 10 Miler as scheduled Sept. 26, but has canceled the Virginia 4-mile run and walk events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, those events will be held virtually this year.

“Our decision to cancel the traditional Virginia 4-mile run and walk was not an easy one and came after many weeks of deliberation,” Virginia 10 Miler Race Director Jeff Fedorko said in a written release. “We will continue to work closely with our stakeholders to organize the best Virginia 10 Miler we can during these unprecedented times.”

The Virginia 4-mile run and walk becomes the second running event in the area to move to a virtual format. The eighth annual Memorial Day 10K run and 2-mile walk, originally scheduled for May 25, was transitioned into a virtual race in late April.

Fedorko cited in a press release that “numerous COVID factors” led to the decision to cancel the 4-mile run and walk.

Randolph College’s campus reopening policy concerning outside events and groups for the fall semester prevented the finish from taking place on campus. Also, Fedorko said the ability to manage all race day events while following anticipated coronavirus-related mandates factored into the decision.

The Lynchburg Road Runners Club plans to open registration for the 10 Miler on July 15, and it will continue to evaluate guidelines from federal, state and local government health authorities.

Damien Sordelett covers Liberty University athletics and local golf for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5550.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments