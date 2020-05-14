Enza Steele was talking with a recruit and her mom last year when Steele was caught off guard. Rather than paying close attention to the University of Lynchburg field hockey coach’s pitch, the parent was messing with her phone.
“I thought it was a little rude,” Steele recalled. That was until she realized what exactly the woman was doing.
Steele had just pulled out the newest tool in her recruiting arsenal. She told the prospective player about an opportunity unique to her Division III school. As a member of the Hornets athletic program, Steele told the recruit she could expect to show up on ESPN3, the sports leader’s digital streaming platform. The athlete’s mom, meanwhile, was trying to confirm Steele’s pitch.
“Like it was too good to be true,” Steele said of the reaction she saw.
Steele, of course, wasn’t bluffing. There on the schedule that included names like Duke, North Carolina, Wake Forest and Michigan — all top-25 Division I teams — was “Lynchburg.”
From that moment, Steele said, the family was “sold” on UL — “This is the place for you,” Steele heard that parent say. The player agreed and committed that same day.
Steele, one of the nation’s all-time career wins leaders for the sport who has led the Hornets to 20 conference titles in her 41 seasons at the helm, certainly has the resume to impress recruits. But that Lynchburg is a D-III school that has multiple games streamed on ESPN3 has made her job that much easier.
In 2019-20, UL became the only Division III school to consistently have games broadcast on the network as the culmination of a years-long process of preparation.
Joe Hutzler, the school’s director of social media and the “voice of the Hornets” championed much of the development of the new streaming option. In the past, the Lynchburg Hornets Sports Network put together broadcasts to stream exclusively on YouTube.
“I feel proud we kept pushing and kept on this path,” Hutzler said.
All told, the UL network collaborated with ESPN to stream 34 total events on the national platform during the fall, winter and spring. Gameday schedules and resources at UL dictated exactly how many games LHSN could broadcast on ESPN3.
The first UL broadcast went live on ESPN3 on Oct. 19, about midway through the fall season, and seven games lined up for ESPN3 were lost with the coronavirus forcing the cancellation of the majority of the spring season.
“We were thrilled with what it provided overall in terms of exposure and views and access,” said athletic director Jon Waters, who gave the green light to the move a few years back. “I think it really served our student-athletes at a really high level.”
Over the past couple years, the athletic department secured all the necessary resources — like instant replay software, equipment for graphics and shooting games, and other information technology infrastructure. Then, after training the students who work with LHSN, the group put its preparation to the test on the mid-October day.
It was a trial by fire, with three games lined up for ESPN3 on the school’s homecoming weekend.
“Some people would say we’re a glutton for punishment,” Hutzler said.
Quickly, the fire melted away impurities in their broadcasts. The crew eliminated little mistakes, and Hutzler said by Game 3 that day, they felt like pros.
There still have been learning moments, Hutzler said. During basketball games in the winter, for example, there are more timeouts than in a sport like field hockey, and the LHSN crew had to adapt as it figured out media breaks and commercials that are produced outside UL.
One negative during this transition, Hutzler explained, has been some longtime fans having a more difficult time finding UL games on the ESPN3 platform. For non-ESPN3 games, fans could just click a link that takes them directly to YouTube, while finding a game on ESPN3 requires a few extra steps.
That setback, though, hasn’t deterred fans, Hutzler believes. The numbers certainly prove that, too.
Although he doesn’t have viewership figures for all three seasons, Hutzler said the average number of unique viewers for a game on ESPN3 during the fall was nearly 2,000. Numbers of viewers on YouTube for regular-season field hockey and men’s soccer games, for example, hovered between about 650 and 950.
A postseason men’s soccer game on ESPN3 garnered more than 7,500 viewers, whereas the regular-season game against the same team picked up about 700 viewers on YouTube.
T.C. Thacker, an Amherst County High grad and a junior on the UL men’s basketball team who had multiple games show up on ESPN3, said the opportunity has given Lynchburg athletes a chance to get the exposure they deserve.
He said he appreciates “the opportunity to be part of something other D-III schools aren’t” and the chance to have games appear alongside Division I schools.
“Everyone behind the scenes, it’s crazy what they’ve done for the university, giving us that opportunity to be put on that stage,” Thacker said.
LHSN workers, too, have benefited from the move, as it gives them an impressive line to add to resumes.
“Honestly very exciting to be at that new level,” said Max Bourne, a junior who has worked with LHSN since his freshman year, in the pre-ESPN3 days.
Hutzler, with the school year now wrapped up, said appreciation about the ESPN3 venture from members of the UL athletic department and outsiders “is not hard to find.” He’s heard positive comments about the increased exposure for the school and its athletes and the quality of the broadcasts, for example — “[Viewers] come because there’s the allure of ESPN,” he said, “then the actual production lives up to that.”
And that result, Hutzler added, makes “all the extra nights and long hours … worth it.”
Steele called LHSN’s operation “head and shoulders” above UL’s competition, and said she’s seen that continue with the ESPN3 broadcasts — which is on her “Top 10 Reasons to Come to Lynchburg” recruiting list.
The coach earlier in her tenure said she never would have thought such an opportunity would happen at the D-III school of about 3,000 students.
Bourne said he had the same thought upon his arrival to Lynchburg.
“Definitely was surprised,” he said of the move that happened this year.
UL’s athletic department and LHSN aren’t pumping the brakes on the path they’re on, either, Hutzler said. Next year and going forward, the plan is for 60 to 70 games to appear on the sports giant’s streaming platform.
