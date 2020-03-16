The question that arose among coaches, players and athletic departments last week remained the same Monday.
“We’re all in this process of ‘What just happened?’” Steve Koudelka, the University of Lynchburg men’s lacrosse coach, said.
Days after the foundation of the sports world started crumbling, Koudelka and the hundreds of people that comprise the Lynchburg athletic program still are staring at the rubble.
“There is nothing normal right now in our society,” Koudelka added, noting his players, now scattered away from campus and back at their homes, are processing the repercussions.
The men’s lacrosse team was locked in last week, practicing in the hopes it could ride a No. 17 national ranking to an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship. Games against a pair of ranked teams, followed by a slate of conference contests, loomed for the Hornets, who were “ahead of schedule” in their progress, according to Koudelka.
Last Wednesday, the team knew about and had discussed the growing concern over the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, but pressed ahead. Soon, one game was nixed from the schedule; then the dominoes fell.
In a matter of hours, the school off Lakeside Drive hit the pause button on all spring sports through at least April 3, and the NCAA had signaled the cancellation of all spring championships.
The ODAC has suspended athletic activity indefinitely, with fellow ODAC school Sweet Briar doing the same. Lynchburg rival Randolph also has suspended athletics over the next couple weeks as it transitions to online education.
“It’s a lot to absorb in a very short period of time,” said Koudelka, who was practicing with his players last week during spring break when they learned the news.
There were tears and disappointment, of course. Koudelka, in his 24th season at Lynchburg, tried his best to answer the questions his players had as he processed the information, but didn’t always know what to say.
“As I hugged players and they were crying and everything, the only thing I could say was, ‘I’m sorry,’” Koudelka said. “You know how much they put into it, and for them not to have the experience of being a college athlete, I could only say, ‘I’m sorry.’”
Christina Harris, the lone senior on the Lynchburg women’s tennis team, explained she was with her teammates in South Carolina for a tournament when all the news hit. Players were “panicking” some last Wednesday night, she said, adding there are times now, too, when the future for her team seems bleak.
“Every time we try to think maybe we’ll come out of this, it’s a restaurant by your house just closed down or the grocery store has nothing left,” she said. “It just seems like as the days go on, we keep getting more bad news.”
Still, she and her teammates, who have gone 5-2 in the spring, are trying to find ways to stay in form in hopes the season could resume.
Men’s lacrosse and women’s tennis are two of 10 NCAA spring sports on hold at Lynchburg for now. At Randolph, seven teams are playing the waiting game. Three teams at Sweet Briar are on hiatus.
Additionally, though not an NCAA sport, equestrian at both UL and SBC is not currently competing.
Like men’s lacrosse, Lynchburg’s men’s and women’s golf programs saw potential for a successful season.
The men were coming off a third-place finish in their most recent tournament before competition came to a halt. The result featured the best team scores for both the first and second rounds in program history.
The women’s team, meanwhile, had picked up its first-ever tournament win near the start of its spring season, the first season in 50 years after the previously dormant program was resurrected for the 2019-2020 school year.
“I think both teams could see they were getting ready to have a really strong season,” said Mike Veverka, UL’s director of men’s and women’s golf.
Between the two golf teams, three athletes saw their careers potentially end last week. Two members of the men’s team, seniors Parker Graham and Carter Old, and one woman, graduate student transfer Maddie Cody, were nearing the end of their eligibility.
According to Veverka, the future is uncertain for at least two of those athletes following the NCAA Division III Administrative Committee’s decision Friday to grant an additional season/semester of eligibility for student-athletes participating in spring sports. The other, Graham, is headed to a career in the Navy.
Old and Cody, like nearly 70 others across Lynchburg, Randolph and Sweet Briar in their final year of eligibility, must decide whether to return to play again in 2021.
Scholarships are not awarded to Division III players, so there are not quite as many logistical challenges for athletic departments to tackle. But that lack of financial help, when looking at paying another year’s tuition, also can provide an obstacle. And athletes also must weigh potential career opportunities against additional schooling, along with what kind of graduate program they might consider joining.
Lynchburg, in addition to offering undergraduate degrees, also has a grad school with multiple programs. At Randolph and Sweet Briar, those options are a little more limited.
Harris, Lynchburg’s all-time career wins leader who boasts multiple all- conference and all-state awards, said Monday she hopes to be back in 2021 to keep her team intact and her career alive.
“If we all keep up with [staying in good form] until next year, I think we’ll do really well,” said Harris, who hopes to pursue a master’s degree in public health if all the details work out. “My plan was to go to grad school anyway, so if I get another year of tennis, that’s great.”
Koudelka, whose team includes seven seniors, said before his players dispersed to their homes, he and his coaching staff advised them to start having conversations about claiming another year of eligibility with their families.
In the wake of such “unprecedented” changes and having “this kind of rug pulled out from underneath them,” Koudelka said it’s too early to tell for sure what his players or other athletes will do. The coach would “absolutely open the door for [my seven players] to come back and play again,” but said he will only try to help them in whatever direction they choose.
While there are plenty of unknowns still in Lynchburg athletics, as the department and players respond to coronavirus- related restrictions, there is at least one positive to hold on to in the meantime.
“The good news is golf is a good social distance sport,” Veverka said. “We still can get out there and get some practice in while maintaining some good distance. I guess that’s what our guys and girls will be doing.”
