University of Lynchburg's Shawn Gmurek on Wednesday was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's Harry G. "Doc" Jopson Award recipient, becoming the first athlete from the school to earn the honor.
Gmurek, a standout runner who participated in cross country and indoor and outdoor track & field, maintained a 3.806 GPA during his college career. He graduated last month with a degree in management with a human resources emphasis and a minor in Spanish.
Gmurek swept all three ODAC Scholar Athlete of the Year awards for each of the three running seasons in 2019-20, becoming the first Lynchburg athlete to ever accomplish the feat.
Wednesday's award is the highest scholar male scholar-athlete honor given by the league for the entire school year. In the 40-year history of the award, no other Lynchburg athlete has picked up the honor.
The Maryland native, who also was involved in multiple organizations at Lynchburg and volunteered around the community, earned a handful of other all-academic distinctions throughout his career.
In his athletic endeavors, Gmurek was a two-time All-ODAC honoree for cross country and earned all-conference accolades for track & field six times. He was named all-region as a senior for cross country.
Also Wednesday, UL spring sport athlete Kevin Rogers added to his haul of accolades by earning the Virginia Sports Information Directors' men's lacrosse player of the year award in the college division.
Rogers previously had been named Division III player of the year by Inside Lacrosse for the shortened 2020 season. The midfielder was joined on the VaSID first team by teammate Tyler Gallagher. Both players have captured additional all-conference honors this season and during their career, and Gallagher garnered multiple academic accolades, as well.
