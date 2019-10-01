The 2019 Major League Baseball season has been filled with extreme highs and lows.
In many ways, it’s been a bad year for America’s national pastime, with continued allegations of juiced baseballs, dramatic differences in the win-loss columns, overall attendance numbers that sank to an almost two-decade low, more than a dozen bench-clearing brawls and the shocking death of 27-year-old pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
But it’s also been a good year for baseball.
Internationalism took center stage for opening day in Tokyo and for a Yankees-Red Sox series in London.
It was the summer of the home run, a record-setting 6,776 to be exact.
And it was the year of scenes so perfect they were almost divine, like when the Angels threw a combined no-hitter on the night they honored Skaggs, or when Pete Alonzo set a new rookie home run record on the season’s next-to-last day.
Heroics amid the chaos, that was 2019 in a nutshell.
The season bears a striking resemblance to one that took place 30 years ago, in 1989. Here are some similarities between the two years:
Earthquakes
’89: After a tumultuous regular-season that threatened to tear apart the sport, the Loma Prieta earthquake strikes California on Oct. 17, killing 57 people and injuring nearly 4,000 more. It delays Game 3 of the World Series between Oakland and San Francisco.
’19: The Dodgers and Padres play through the first part of the Ridgeway earthquakes in July, as Chavez Ravine sways in the background.
Hello and goodbye
’89: Toronto’s SkyDome, eventually renamed Rogers Centre, opens to rave reviews. It is hailed as a modern marvel, the first stadium to feature a retractable motorized roof.
’19: The Texas Rangers bid farewell to their home of 25 years. In 2020, they’ll have a new stadium, complete with, you guessed it, a retractable roof.
Yaz, the Great and Powerful
’89: Red Sox great Carl Yastrzemski is voted into the Hall of Fame.
’19: The grandson, Mike Yastrzemski, makes his big-league debut with the Giants and travels to Boston, where he delights the crowd with a home run at Fenway, while his grandfather looks on.
A tale of two Angels
’89: Donnie Moore, a journeyman reliever known for pitching the Angels to within one strike of a World Series appearance before giving up a home run to Boston’s Dave Henderson in Game 5 of the ALCS in ’86, fatally shoots his wife and then kills himself in the couple’s Anaheim Hills home.
’19: Baseball is rocked by the death of Skaggs, the Angels’ tall and imposing southpaw, after an August autopsy revealed that fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol were all found in the pitcher’s system when he died July 1.
If you build it …
’89: “Field of Dreams” gets its theatrical release in April. It will become a culturally significant film in the intervening decades.
’19: The MLB announces the White Sox and Yankees will play a game in Iowa in 2020, at an 8,000-seat stadium to be constructed adjacent to the original corn field.
Those aren’t the only ways the two seasons are connected.
The Pete Rose scandal dominated the ’89 season after MLB Commissioner Bart Giamatti banned Rose for life for betting on baseball while manager of the Reds. Giamatti died eight days later of a heart attack at age 51.
Conversely, the biggest storyline of ’19 — the search for a reason behind an inordinate number of home runs — hasn’t turned into a full-blown scandal. But the home run debate is an undercurrent that’s bound to crest in the near future.
A record 1,135 homers were hit in May alone; by the end of the regular season, the total of 6,776 homers had been hit, surpassing the previous record, set by 2017, by 671 home runs. There could be numerous reasons for sudden uptick, but the most obvious are allegations of juiced baseballs that have flatter seams, which allow the ball to travel farther.
Some teams probably wish they could return to the glory days of ’89. The Blue Jays and Orioles finished first and second, respectively, atop the American League East standings that year, combining for 176 wins. This year they finished in the division cellar, combining for 203 losses.
For some teams, 2019 is infinitely brighter. The Atlanta Braves, for instance, finished last in the NL West in ’89, with 97 losses. This year they had 97 wins and won the NL East.
And for one team, the two years are eerily similar. The Detroit Tigers went 59-103 in ’89. This year they finished 47-114, the worst record in the majors.
The ’89 season, of course, gave birth to a new era in baseball, a decade defined by The Strike, The Streak and a home run race that will forever be clouded by suspicion.
The 2010s are also winding down. What baseball is to become in the next decade isn’t yet clear.
What is clear is that this postseason, like the 162 games that preceded it, will make for a wild ride.
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
