From staff reports
After falling into a deep hole thanks to a disastrous showing on the mound in the first inning, the Lynchburg Hillcats threw everything they had at the Dash in an attempt to mount a comeback.
But two home runs from Luke Wakamatsu, who entered hitting .150, and four impressive innings of relief from Justin Garza, who’s started every game he’s appeared in in the last two seasons, weren’t enough. In the finale of the teams’ three-game series at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the Dash came out on top, 9-7.
Things looked promising for the Hillcats early on, when their first five batters reached and they eventually scored three runs. But Lynchburg starter Kirk McCarty’s meltdown on the mound followed shortly thereafter, and the Hillcats (50-56) fell behind 6-3 in the bottom half of the frame.
McCarty (2-4), who took the loss in his worst outing of the season, faced 11 Winston-Salem batters in the bottom of the first and gave up six runs on seven hits, also allowing a run to score on a wild pitch. He eventually exited after two full frames, allowing 10 total hits and a career-high seven runs (all earned).
The Dash (57-47) tacked on two runs in the third on Steel Walker’s two-run homer. Walker was one of four Winston-Salem batters with multiple hits.
He went 3 for 5 to keep his offensive showcase going against the Hillcats.
The outfielder had multiple hits in each of the last three contests and hit .571 (8 for 14).
Against McCarty and the Hillcats’ first reliever, Aaron Pinto, in the first three innings, Winston-Salem tallied 12 of its 14 total hits.
Garza, meanwhile, was much better, throwing four innings of scoreless, one-hit ball. But the Hillcats offense couldn’t claw its way back, despite Wakamatsu’s best efforts.
He twice made the deficit seem surmountable, cutting the Dash lead to 6-5 with his two-run blast to left field in the second inning and to 9-7 with another two-run homer, this time to right, in the seventh.
Lynchburg now sits 4 1/2 games back of Northern Division leader Salem. The Hillcats will take on the Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. today in a game that kicks off the first of two straight three-game series with Salem.