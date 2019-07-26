From staff reports
Lynchburg and Winston-Salem traded runs through the game’s first three frames, but a three-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as the Dash handed the Hillcats a 7-6 loss Friday at City Stadium.
With the teams knotted at 2-2, left-hander Kirk McCarty got off to a quick start on the hill for Lynchburg in the fifth, recording the first out on one pitch and striking out the second batter he faced in the frame. But back-to-back singles set the stage for a trio of runs next.
After McCarty exited, Steele Walker reached on an error as first baseman Mitch Reeves missed a catch for an easy out, and JJ Muno (3 for 5) scored from second.
Craig Dedlow followed with a single that skipped into center field on the first pitch he saw from reliever Randy Valladares, giving the other two runners a chance to come home.
The Dash took a 5-2 lead in the inning and led the rest of the way.
Winston-Salem scored twice more in the sixth on a double from Tate Blackman (2 for 3, two RBIs) and a single from Muno before Lynchburg could break into the scoring column again.
The Hillcats got a run back on Will Benson’s two-out triple in the ninth that scored Reeves, who walked to lead off the inning, but that’s as close as they got.
Benson and Wilbis Santiago, who stretched his hitting streak to 15 games, each had two hits for the Hillcats. Santiago’s RBI single in the third tied the game at 2-2.
Steven Kwan and Reeves each doubled, with Reeves’ two-bagger also going for an RBI.
Blackman and Muno combined for five of Winston-Salem’s 10 hits. Lynchburg tallied seven hits.
McCarty (2-3) took the loss after throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up four runs (two earned) on six hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out five.
Dash starter Jonathan Stiever (4-3) picked up the win after throwing six innings, scattering six hits and allowing two runs (both earned). He didn’t give up a walk and struck out six.
Lynchburg and Winston-Salem will play Game 2 of their three-game series today at 6 p.m. at City Stadium.