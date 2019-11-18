5a3d616f79983_image.jpg

Grayson Overstreet, seen in this 2017 photo, was named the ODAC offensive player of the week Sunday for his work with Emory & Henry. 

 Lathan Goumas

Staunton River High graduate Grayson Overstreet has been named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference offensive player of the week after an eye-popping performance for Emory & Henry.

Overstreet helped E&H to a 59-36 victory over Ferrum on Saturday by rushing for an ODAC single-game record of 324 yards. He finished with 35 carries (9.3 ypc) and scored two touchdowns. It was Overstreet's first start at running back for E&H. The redshirt freshman and University of Richmond transfer started the first nine games this season at linebacker.

For anyone who watched Overstreet in high school, the performance was likely no surprise. As a Golden Eagle, he set Virginia High School League records for most career rushing yards (9,042), career touchdowns (142), career points (950) and most 100-yard career games (41).

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments