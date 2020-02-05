Chance Greene recorded the steal on one side of the court, then was off to the races.
A few seconds later, the senior guard was poised to add two easy points to his stat line. Instead, he made the unselfish play, putting a little extra force behind the ball as he laid it off the backboard for an assist instead of the basket.
“I hope they didn’t count that as a missed layup,” Greene said with a smile Wednesday night after he and his Lynchburg Hornets teammates beat crosstown rival Randolph 73-55.
No need to worry. His teammates — including the recipient of the pass, Reggie Davis — and the scorers’ table saw exactly what Greene was doing.
Davis, a couple steps behind Greene, snared the ball out of the air and threw down a thunderous dunk.
“I saw him coming down behind me,” Greene added. “… That got us going a little bit.”
The play that had the Lynchburg bench fired up was part of a 10-0 run to open the second half, when the Hornets turned a stagnant first-half display into an offensive showcase en route to the win at Turner Gymnasium.
“I think it just gets our confidence back up,” said Lynchburg sophomore forward Dow Dunton, one of four players to tally double-figure scoring totals for the Hornets, who snapped a three-game skid with the victory.
The start for Lynchburg (13-8, 8-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference) couldn’t have been much worse Wednesday night. The Hornets committed five of their eight first-half turnovers in the first seven minutes of the game and compounded problems by fouling Randolph four times.
The visiting WildCats (7-14, 3-9 ODAC), on the other hand, took good care of the ball and made smart passes, recording three assists on their first three baskets.
Shots for Lynchburg also clanked off the rim at a high rate, with the Hornets hitting just 11 of 30 (36.7%) in the first half. And Randolph, despite also shooting poorly (13 of 34 for 38.2%), came out of a back-and forth battle with a 29-28 lead at halftime.
Eight ties and 12 lead changes defined the game’s first 20 minutes, but the advantage only changed hands one more time after that.
With 18:32 left, Davis knocked down his first of two consecutive baskets, a 3 that gave UL a 31-29 lead. The Hornets never trailed again.
The highlight-reel dunk followed, along with a putback from T.C. Thacker, a floater from Tharon Suggs and a Greene layup off a turnover.
The series was the first of two big runs that helped UL stretch out the lead. Another 10-0 run midway through the half, which featured back-to-back 3s from Greene and Israel Lockamy, gave Lynchburg a 20-point lead.
“We look so much better when we’re swinging the ball around and making one more pass,” Greene said of the difference in his team’s offense from the first half to the second half. “It looks so much better, and we get much better shots.”
Lynchburg shot 59.4% from the field in the second half and 50% from 3, while Randolph failed to capitalize on most of its opportunities.
“I think we left a lot of plays out there. You can’t play Lynchburg and expect them not to make plays. It’s hard to beat them when you score 55 points,” Randolph coach Pete Hamilton said. “Maybe we were a little timid. Maybe we weren’t clean enough on some extra passes and things, but I think we left a lot of [points] at the rim.”
Randolph hit 9 of 30 from the field in the second half, finishing the night shooting 34.4%.
The WildCats, despite missing some easy shots inside, won the points in the paint battle, 32-26. Lynchburg’s two big men, Amherst grads Cody Lang and Thacker combined for just 13 points.
Thacker sat out much of the game in foul trouble. Lang, who blasted Randolph in the last meeting (which Lynchburg won) for 25 points, had nine of those points to go with three assists.
“Lang did a really nice job on us last time, and we’re not the biggest team in the world, so that was definitely a thought of ours,” Hamilton said of his team’s defensive approach, which included doubling Thacker and Lang when they got the ball inside.
“In the second half, they had some guys that we were helping a little more off of make some plays for them. We came into the game saying, ‘We’re not gonna get beat getting pounded inside by those two guys.’”
Dunton stepped up for UL by scoring 10 points off the bench and tallying three assists. Davis and Locakamy chipped in 11 points apiece, and Greene led all scorers with 15 points. Lang added 11 rebounds, and Davis had 10.
Brian Smith knocked down 3 of 6 from beyond the arc and led Randolph with 14 points. Amherst grad CJ Loving had 13 points. AJ Marshall, a point guard, had 10 points and seven rebounds to go with three assists as part of his zero-turnover performance.
The WildCats now have lost three straight.
