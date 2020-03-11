In Morgantown, West Virginia, five West Virginia pitchers combined on a five-hitter as the Mountaineers shut out Liberty baseball 7-0 at Monongalia County Ballpark.
Liberty (10-7) loaded the bases with a pair of walks and a single in the third inning for its best scoring opportunity, but West Virginia starter Tyler Strechay induced a flyout to end the threat and preserve his team’s 3-0 score.
The Mountaineers (11-5) extended their lead to 5-0 in the fifth against LU starter Mason Hand, who gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits in four innings. He took his first loss of the year after walking five and striking out two.
WVU, which got three of its eight hits from Austin Davis, tacked on two runs in the eighth. Three players finished with two RBIs each for the Mountaineers.
Cam Locklear went 2 for 4 to lead LU, which tallied five hits.
Strechay yielded two hits over 5 2/3 innings, walked four and struck out three to pick up the win.
Lynchburg 6, Pfeiffer 5
In Misenheimer, North Carolina, Lynchburg escaped a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth and survived Pfeiffer’s comeback try to finish off a two-game sweep at Joe Ferebee Field.
Up one run, Lynchburg issued a pair of walks, gave up a stolen base and threw a wild pitch to move runners to second and third, then intentionally loaded the bases with two outs. Adam Dofflemyer caught Austin Morton looking for a strikeout, though, stranding the bases loaded to earn his first save of the season.
Zack Potts (1-0) started and went three innings to pick up the win, allowing two runs (both unearned) on one hit, walking none and striking out three.
PJ Alveranos (1 for 3) tallied two RBIs for UL (11-4) on his single in the fourth inning that put UL ahead, 3-2. Lynchburg scored three more runs in the next two frames, and Pfeiffer answered with a run each in the bottom of the sixth and the eighth to pull within 6-5, but that’s as close as Falcons (6-6) got.
SWIMMING & DIVING
LU’s Robinson finishes 15th
In Morgantown, West Virginia, Liberty sophomore Olivia Robinson finished 15th in the finals of platform diving in the NCAA Division I Zone A diving championship at West Virginia’s Aquatic Center at Mylan Park.
Robinson posted a score of 197.30 points in the preliminary rounds to advance to the finals.
Her five dives in the finals produced a combined score of 393 to finish 15th overall.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Lynchburg 19, Baldwin Wallace 2
Lynchburg scored seven straight goals in 10 minutes to open the game in a rout of Baldwin Wallace at Shellenberger Field.
Kelsi Trevisan and Carly Sandler tallied four goals apiece for UL (3-2), while Brie Martineau had both goals for Baldwin Wallace (2-5).
MEN’S TENNIS
San Diego 7, Liberty 0
In San Diego, the No. 50 Toreros (8-3) extended their winning streak to five straight matches by easily defeating the Flames (8-6) at Skip and Cindy Hogan Tennis Center.
LU’s Josh Wilson and Goncalo Ferreira extended their respective singles matches to a third set, but the two combined to win only one game in dropping those third sets.
Thomas More 6, Lynchburg 1
In Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Lynchburg won the doubles point by taking two of three matches in that portion of the afternoon’s meeting with Thomas More, but the Saints held off the Hornets (4-3) in all six singles bouts to win in the Spring Tennis Fest at Shipyard Racquet Club.
Four of the six singles matches were close, including Juan Borga’s tiebreaker loss to Gavin Dail on the No. 1 court, 6-7, 7-6, 10-8, but Thomas More (4-8) eked out four points to secure the team victory.
From staff reports
